WWE ThunderDome tickets: how to sign up for 2020 event

Wrestling fans may not be able to receive an in-person stadium experience, but they can now register for a (virtual) ring-side seat.

Advertisement

WWE has announced that it is introducing ThunderDome – a new state-of-the-art set, allowing for fans to be virtually brought into the area via live video on massive LED boards.

Ready in time for this week’s Friday Night SmackDown, the WWE ThunderDome also contains a number of brand new features to take fans’ viewing experience “to an unprecedented level”.

“WWE has a long history of producing the greatest live spectacles in sports and entertainment, yet nothing compares to what we are creating with WWE ThunderDome,” said Kevin Dunn, WWE Executive Vice President, Television Production. “This structure will enable us to deliver an immersive atmosphere and generate more excitement amongst the millions of fans watching our programming around the world.”

Here’s everything you need to know about WWE ThunderDome and how to buy tickets to upcoming wrestling events.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

How to watch WWE ThunderDome

WWE ThunderDome is debuting during the SmackDown on Friday 21st August at 1am on BT Sport 1, and will be used for every Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and WWE pay-per-view event from then on.

Saturday 22nd August – NXT TakeOver XXX, Full Sail Live, 7 pm ET (Midnight BST) on WWE Network

Sunday 23rd August – SummerSlam, Amway Center, 7 pm ET (Midnight BST) on WWE Network

Monday 24th August – Monday Night Raw, Amway Center, 8 pm ET (1am BST) on USA Network (BT Sport 1 HD in the UK)

Wednesday 26th August – NXT, Full Sail Live, 8 pm ET (1am BST) on USA Network (BT Sport 1 HD in the UK)

Friday 28th August – Friday Night SmackDown, Amway Center, 8 pm ET (1am BST) on FOX (BT Sport 1 HD in UK)

Sunday 30th August – Payback, Amway Center, 7 pm ET (Midnight BST) on WWE Network

Monday 31st August – Monday Night Raw, Amway Center, 8 pm ET (1am BST) on USA Network (BT Sport 1 HD in UK)

How to get tickets for WWE ThunderDome

Fans can sign up to be part of the virtual crowd at upcoming WWE shows from tonight (Tuesday 17th August) onwards via the WWE website, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages.

What is WWE ThunderDome?

WWE ThunderDome is a brand new set on which NXT TakeOvers, SummerSlams, Monday Night Raws and Friday Night SmackDown will take place.

The new stadium, which is set up at the Amway Center in Orlando, brings fans into the arena via live video on huge LED Boards to further enhance viewers’ stay-at-home experience.

WWE ThunderDome, which is a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance, has also been installed with pyrotechnics, lasers, cutting-edge graphics and drone camera to recreative the interactive in-arena atmosphere.

Advertisement

Visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.