Marge Simpson responds to comments made by the Trump campaign about her voice

It’s not often that you see cartoon characters wading into US politics, but that’s exactly what Marge Simpson – of long-running Fox show The Simpsons – did yesterday.

In a clip posted to The Simpsons’ Twitter page, Marge (voiced by Julie Kavner) addressed comments made by Donald Trump’s senior adviser, Jenna Ellis, who tweeted that Democrat vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris “sounds like Marge Simpson” on Wednesday.

“I usually don’t get into politics, but the president’s senior adviser Jenna Ellis just said Kamala Harris sounds like me,” Marge says in the 30-second video, whilst standing on a stage.

Marge Simpson has something to say. pic.twitter.com/viux96bAPf — TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) August 14, 2020

“Lisa says she doesn’t mean it as a compliment. If that’s so, as an ordinary suburban housewife, I’m starting to feel a little disrespected.”

“I teach my children not to name-call, Jenna,” she added, before finishing with: “I was gonna say I’m p****d off, but I’m afraid they’d bleep it.”

Kamala Harris, who ran for the Democratic presidential nomination last year before ending her campaign in December, was announced as Joe Biden’s running mate on Tuesday for the upcoming US election.

While earlier this week, President Trump tweeted that the “‘suburban housewife’ will be voting for me” as he “ended the long-running program where low-income housing would invade their neighbourhood”.

The Simpsons, which first aired in 1989, has been running for 31 seasons, with its latest series having concluded in May.

The award-winning animated show hasn’t been afraid to reference politics in the past, posting a clip in 2016 of Homer and Marge debating over whether to vote for Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump in that year’s presidential election.

Fans of the show have previously noted its strange habit of seemingly predicting the future, with an episode from 2008, Bart to the Future, attracting renewed attention in 2016 as it mentions how Donald Trump became President of the United States.

