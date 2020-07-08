UK broadcasters unite for first ever simulcast of special film Our Stories

The UK’s free-to-air channels are collaborating for the first time to show a specially created film celebrating “the role UK broadcasters play across our culture”.

Advertisement

The two-minute film, entitled Our Stories, will air on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 this evening in a campaign which aims to reach 50 per cent of the country’s adult population.

“The film tells a moving message of unity and pride through the lens of British TV,” the four broadcasters said in a press release. “It draws our attention to the countless stories that have changed us and helped us see the world differently, reminding us of the role British TV can play in our own stories too.”

Iconic moments from popular series Fleabag, Derry Girls, The Great British Bake-Off, This Morning and Strictly Come Dancing are shown throughout the one-off special, as well as more recent hits like Normal People, Quiz and I May Destroy You.

Other clips, which are displayed on a range of different screens across the UK in the film, are taken from Blue Planet II, EastEnders, Britain’s Got Talent, Harry’s Heroes and Channel 4’s Paralympics as well as other programmes from the four broadcasters.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“This is the story of everything we’ve done and everything we could be. This is us,” a voice-over says towards the end of the film. “This is who we are and our stories are your stories.”

BBC Director General Tony Hall said: “British free to air television – commissioned from the UK and produced in the UK – is here for everyone. We bring people together for the big moments – from a royal wedding to the World Cup.”

“We are there at times of crisis and to provide comfort, laughter, education and entertainment,” he added. “We do something special for the UK and provide authentic British programmes that our rivals simply don’t offer.”

While ITV’s Chief Executive said that the broadcasters’ mission is to “tell stories that reflect the diversity of life today in our nations and regions”, with a focus on “reflecting a full range of experiences”.

Advertisement

The clip will play across all four channels, including STV in Scotland, at 8:58pm tonight – ahead of programmes scheduled for 9pm.