Meet the cast of The Durrells

With new dramas in relatively short supply due to the ongoing pandemic, popular ITV series The Durrells is set to be latest to be repeated in a prime time slot – and as Keeley Hawes says, it’s the perfect kind of drama to watch in these strange times.

The light-hearted Sunday night drama drew to a close in 2019, following in the footsteps of the real-life Durrells who moved back to Britain at the outbreak of World War Two.

Back in its usual time on Sunday evenings, viewers will have the opportunity to follow the family and their adventures in Corfu all the way from the beginning again, starting from Sunday 5th July at 7pm.

Here are the characters who appear throughout the series – and the stars who play them:

Keeley Hawes plays Louisa Durrell

Who is Louisa Durrell? Widowed and on the verge of poverty, no-nonsense Louisa Durrell whisks her family off to a newer, cheaper life on Corfu. But she must contend with a foreign climate, culture, and language – as well as four wayward children…

What else has Keeley Hawes starred in? A much-loved and accomplished actress, Hawes first shot to fame in the raunchy BBC adaptation of Tipping the Velvet in 2002, before going on to star in Spooks and Life on Mars spin-off Ashes to Ashes. As well as appearing in Line of Duty and The Missing, one of Hawes’ biggest roles to date was fairly recent, starring as ruthlessly ambitious Home Secretary Julia Montague in Jed Mercurio’s smash-hit BBC thriller Bodyguard. She’ll next be seen in Summer of Rockets and Year of the Rabbit.

Alexis Georgoulis plays Spiro Halikiopoulos

Who is Spiro Halikiopoulos? Charismatic Spiro Hakaiopulos helps the Durrells settle in, finding them a house and a domestic helper. He is their closest friend… and is there chemistry between him and “Mrs Durrells”?

What else has Alexis Georgoulis starred in? A star in his native Greece, Georgoulis first came to attention in Greek television series Eisai to Tairi mou (which roughly translates to You Are My Soulmate) in 2002, and has been in demand since, also working as a producer. His international work also includes 2009 romantic comedy Driving Aphrodite – the film, co-starring Nia Vardolos, sees a Greek American trying to adapt to life in Athens.

Josh O’Connor plays Larry Durrell

Who is Larry Durrell? Eldest child Larry dreams of being a novelist, and after moving to Corfu with his family he starts to put that plan into action. He’s often exasperated by his family (particularly his brother Leslie), but he has a particularly strong bond with his mother. Larry is full of sarcasm and literary references and loves to moan to anyone who’ll listen.

What else has Josh O’Connor starred in? After his first role in a 2012 episode of Lewis, O’Connor starred alongside Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant as Donaghy in 2016 film Florence Foster Jenkins. His part in 2017 film God’s Own Country saw him scoop a British Independent Film Award for Best Actor and a Bafta Rising Star nomination. He has also appeared in Ripper Street as PC Bobby Grace, and as Marius Pontmercy in the BBC’s adaptation of Les Miserables. Most recently, he’s become a household name internationally after starring as the young Prince Charles in The Crown season three (with season four still to come).

Milo Parker plays Gerry Durrell

Who is Gerry Durrell? Nature lover Gerald, who is the youngest of the children, quickly falls for Corfu and its many exciting species – and just as quickly fills his family’s new home with a menagerie that includes pelicans, tortoises, and spiders, much to their exasperation.

What else has Milo Parker starred in? Aged only 16, Parker has already starred in a series of films. Following his first outing in 2014 independent British film Robot Overlords, it was his performance as Roger Munro in 2015’s Mr Holmes alongside Ian McKellen which saw him nominated for a Critics’ Choice Movie Award. His most recent part outside The Durrells was as Hugh Apiston in Tim Burton’s fantasy film Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.

Daisy Waterstone plays Margo Durrell

Who is Margo Durrell? Teenager Margo is mad about boys and sunbathing. She lacks a little common sense, but she grows and matures during her time in Corfu.

What else has Daisy Waterstone starred in? Having made her television debut in Silent Witness in 2014, Waterstone has turned to films in more recent years, having starred alongside Kit Harington and Alicia Vikander in Testament of Youth. She also appeared alongside another Game of Thrones star, Maisie Williams, in 2015 docu-thriller Cyberbully.

Callum Woodhouse plays Leslie Durrell

Who is Leslie Durrell? Middle child Leslie drives his family mad with his penchant for guns and shooting – especially sensitive animal-loving Gerry. A young adult when he arrives in Corfu, Leslie struggles to find his place in the world. He is warm-hearted.

What else has Callum Woodhouse starred in? With TV roles including Josh Marsden in Cold Feet and a brief appearance in Father Brown, Woodhouse has also starred in a series of movies, including 2017 drama B&B.

Anna Savva plays Lugaretzia

Who is Lugaretzia? The Durrells’ very affordable domestic help. She is also an acute hypochondriac.

What else has Anna Savva starred in? Savva has appeared in a series of small roles in popular TV shows, including parts in EastEnders and Law & Order: UK.

Yorgos Karamihos plays Theo Stephanides

Who is Theo Stephanides? Dr Stephanides befriends young Gerry and teaches him all about the plant and animal life on the island. Theodore is Gerald’s kindred spirit, a keen conservationist and nature-lover who encourages the youngster’s interest in animals.

What else has Yorgos Karamihos starred in? An actor, director and acting teacher in Greece, Karamihos has an exhaustive list of television and film credits in his native language.

Christopher Sciueref plays Kosti

Who is Kosti? Convict Kosti makes friends with young Gerry, leading Margo and Louisa to dig into his past – and they are horrified by what they find…

What else has Christopher Sciueref starred in? As General Kashani in 300: Rise Of An Empire, Dallas in Cardinal Burns, Private Seidel in Sons of Liberty.

Leslie Caron plays Countess Mavrodaki

Who is Countess Mavrodaki? We first meet Countess Mavrodaki as an exotic and rich recluse in series one.

What else has Leslie Caron been in? Leslie Caron starred opposite Gene Kelly in An American in Paris as well as a wealth of other roles in film and TV.

Ulric von der Esch plays Sven

Who is Sven? In the first series Louisa had a whirlwind romance with handsome neighbour Sven, and the two were engaged to be married. Unfortunately at the last minute she discovered he was gay. Now they are just friends.

What else has Ulric von der Esch been in? Ulric von der Esch is better known in his native Switzerland, where he has an impressive stage career and also roles in Arne Dahl: Dödsmässa, Maria Wern and Kommissarie Winter.

Nikos Orestis Chaniotakis plays Monk Pavlos

Who is Pavlos? Pavlos is a monk, and – at one time in the story – Margo’s love interest. Unfortunately it takes her a little while to realise that monks are celibate.

What else has Nikos Orestis Chaniotakis been in? Nikos Orestis Chaniotakis is a stage actor in Greece.

Ben Hall plays Donald

Who is Donald? Donald appeared in a handful of episodes in series one, before returning to live with the family, having taken the job of being Gerry’s latest tutor. Frustratingly for him, Gerry isn’t too keen on academic learning and will do anything to get out of it – he’d much rather be looking after his animals and exploring the island.

What else has Ben Hall been in? Ben Hall has had bit parts in The Hollow Crown and A Royal Night Out.

Barbara Flynn plays Aunt Hermione

Who is Aunt Hermione? Unwanted houseguest Aunt Hermione likes to descend on The Durrells at the worst times. She can be rude and demanding and insulting, but she means well.

What else has Barbara Flynn been in? Barbara Flynn has been in everything from Cranford to Pat & Cabbage, from Miss Potter to Elizabeth I, from The Forsyte Saga to Wives and Daughters. She first appeared on TV in 1970s series A Family at War

Lucy Black plays Florence

Who is Florence? The British wife of Dr Petrides (Alexis Conran), Florence has also grown close to the family.

What else has Lucy Black starred in? As well as starring as Hatty Laggan in 2016 drama Jericho, Black has had a series of smaller roles in a range of popular dramas, including Waterloo Road, Wire in the Blood and Grantchester.

James Cosmo plays Captain Creech

Who is Captain Creech? When untrustworthy rogue Captain Creech appears in The Durrells, things tend to go wrong. He first appeared in series one, and we last saw him in series three.

What else has James Cosmo starred in? Scottish actor James Cosmo has appeared in films including Highlander, Braveheart, Trainspotting, Troy, Wonder Woman, and The Chronicles of Narnia. He played Jeor Mormont in Game of Thrones, while other TV credits include Shetland, The Collection, SS-GB, and Hold the Sunset. Aside from more than 200 screen acting credits, he has also competed in Celebrity Big Bother in 2017 – finishing in fourth place.

Daniel Lapaine plays Hugh (appears in series 2)

Who is Hugh? Hugh is a mysterious Englishman living on the island, where he’s happy to flash his cash. He takes a liking to Louisa, and tries to sweep her off her feet.

What else has Daniel Lapaine been in? Daniel Lapaine plays Rob’s friend Dave in Catastrophe.

Errika Bigiou plays Vasilia (appears in series 2)

Who is Vasilia? The Durrells’ new landlady. She takes an immediate dislike to Louisa.

What else has Errika Bigiou been in? You probably haven’t seen her in too much else, unless you’re a regular at the theatre in Greece.

Una Stubbs plays Mrs Haddock (appears in series 2)

Who is Mrs Haddock? When Aunt Hermione turns up this time, she has spiritualist Mrs Haddock in tow. While the Durrells are initially skeptical, Mrs Haddock has Aunt Hermione completely convinced of her powers – and Louisa finds herself unsure of who to believe when the spiritualist seems to be in contact with her late husband Mr Durrell.

What else has Una Stubbs been in? Una Stubbs plays Mrs Hudson in Sherlock, the landlady of 221 Baker Street who won’t stand for being mistaken for a housekeeper. She also played Miss Bat in The Worst Witch TV series but is best known to those of a certain age as a team captain on ITV’s charade’s gameshow of the 70s, 80s and 90s.

Trevor White plays Henry Miller (appears in series 3)

Who is Henry Miller? Henry Miller was an innovative and controversial American writer who was known for breaking with existing literary forms. He developed a new kind of semi-autobiographical novel and was a huge influence on the real Lawrence Durrell: in fact, the two of them met and became lifelong friends, with Miller visiting him in Corfu in 1939. His works include Tropic of Cancer and The Rosy Crucifixion.

What else has Trevor White been in? British Canadian actor Trevor White had a recurring role in Episodes as the Assistant Director. He has also appeared in Downton Abbey (as Major Patrick Gordon), X Company (as Schroeder) and SS-GB (as Daniel Hapkiss).

Miles Jupp plays Basil (appears in series 3 and 4)

Who is Basil? Referred to by Gerry as “Britain’s worst lawyer”, hapless Basil is visiting his cousin Louisa as he holidays in Corfu. But what was thought to be a brief visit is now looking a little more long-term, with Basil now paying for his room in the guesthouse – and expecting certain perks for it.

What else has Miles Jupp starred in? Comedian Jupp initially started out on children’s TV show Balamory, before appearing on comedy panel shows including Have I Got News for You and Mock the Week. His acting roles include starring as Nigel McCall in Tom Hollander’s Rev, John Duggan in The Thick of It, playing Matt in Jack Dee’s Bad Move and lending his voice to the rabbit Blackberry in 2018’s Watership Down. He hosts The News Quiz on Radio 4.

Olivia Lebedeva-Alexopoulou plays Galini (appears in series 3 and 4)

Who is Galini? Gerry’s friend and love interest, who we first met in series three. She is also passionate about nature, and shares his feelings about animal welfare.

What else has Olivia Lebedeva-Alexopoulou starred in? The young actress recently provided voice work for the video game Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

Elli Tringou plays Daphne (appears in series 3 and 4)

Who is Daphne? Previously one of Leslie’s three girlfriends on the island, Daphne shocked Leslie in series three when she told him she was pregnant with his baby. While it was initially a shock, he came around to the idea and embraced his future as a father. However, Daphne then broke Leslie’s heart when she rejected his proposal and said that the baby was not his after all. Still, there seems to be more than a remnant of feeling between them, with the two sharing a moment in the town centre. Could their romance be rekindled?

What else has Elli Tringou starred in? Greek actor Tringou made her debut in 2016 Greek film Suntan and has since starred in a series of Greek TV shows. Her credits also include 2018 German comedy Just Push Abuba.

Merch Husey plays Zoltan (appears in series 3 and 4)

Who is Zoltan? We briefly met Margo’s love interest Zoltan in series two, but she gave him the boot when she became fed up of his arrogance and boastfulness. Now he has returned to try and win her heart, even if that means learning the art of self-deprecation.

What else has Merch Husey been in? Newcomer Merch Husey will soon appear in series two of CBS drama Ransom.

Erifili Kitzoglou plays Dionisia (appears in series 3 and 4)

Who is Dionisia? When we meet her, Dionisia is one of Leslie’s three girlfriends. She is the niece of the Durrells’ maid, Lugaretzia (Anna Savva), speaks no English and works in a bakery. She has quite a sense of humour and spends a lot of her time with Leslie making him laugh.

What else has Erifili Kitzoglou been in? This was Erifili Kitzoglou’s first screen role.

Marina Aslanoglou plays Spiro’s wife Dimitra (appears in series 4)

Who is Dimitra? Spiro’s wife. In the previous series Dimitra left Spiro, taking the children with her; now she’s back, but the wounds to their marriage clearly have not healed. Dimitra is well aware of the attraction between her husband and “Mrs Durrells”, even though this is the first time the two have come face to face, and she is determined to make their picnic to Kalimi as awkward as possible.

What else has Marina Aslanoglou starred in? The Greek actress has appeared on the stage and in a handful of Greek TV shows.

Felicity Montagu and Jeff Rawle play Prue and Geoffrey (appear in series 3 and 4)

Who are Prue and Geoffrey? Louisa Durrell’s cousins, who are humourless, dull and easily scandalised. They live a life of routine in a small Dorset village, and it is a big shock to them when Margo turns up on their doorstep with a couple of suitcases.

What else has Felicity Montagu starred in? English actress Felicity Montagu recently starred as Lynn Benfield in This Time with Alan Partridge, a role she first played in 1997. You may also have seen her in Vanity Fair, Sally4Ever, Butterfly, or Bridget Jones’s Diary.

What else has Jeff Rawle starred in? Jeff Rawle played Cedric’s dad Amos Diggory in Harry Potter, and is also known for playing the long-suffering George Dent in Drop the Dead Donkey and Silas Blissett in Hollyoaks.

Alex Macqueen plays Colonel Ribbindane (appears in series 4)

Who is Colonel Ribbindane? An unusual man who arrives at the Durrells’ guest house in episode two. The Colonel is a World War One veteran with a newly-discovered passion for hunting, and he immediately recruits Leslie to arrange an expedition to shoot wild boar.

What else has Alex Macqueen starred in? The actor is a familiar face on our screens, having made appearances in films and TV showing including Silent Witness, Eric, Ernie and Me, The Thick of It, In the Loop, The Wrong Door and The Inbetweeners. He was Keith Greene in Holby City and recently played David in Sally4Ever.

Konstantinos Symsiris plays Lazaros Vangelatos (appears in series 4)

Who is Lazaros Vangelatos? Joining the first episode of the fourth series, the mysterious Lazaros is the Durrells’ first official guest in the guesthouse. While he claims to be a writer, it soon transpires there’s more to Mr Vangelatos than meets the eye.

What else has Konstantinos Symsiris starred in? This appears to be the Greek actor’s first role. Before graduating from the Royal Academy in Dramatic Arts in 2017, he starred in a series of plays while at drama school.

Kostas Krommydas plays the Superintendent (appears in series 3 and 4)

Who is the Superintendent? The chief police officer is now harbouring a fairly sizeable crush on Louisa, after she flirted with him to help out friend Sven, who was behind bars as part of a crackdown on homosexuality. But despite his sweet spot for Louisa, the Durrells quickly fall foul of the Superintendent, after news spreads that the family may be up to no good in their guesthouse.

What else has Kostas Krommydas starred in? The Greek actor has starred in a series of Greek-language TV series and films, having been a regular on TV screens in Greece since 1992.

