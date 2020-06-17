First-look pictures of Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump and Jeff Daniels as James Comey in The Comey Rule

Showtime has released a first-look at its limited series about former FBI Director James Comey’s investigation into the 2016 US presidential election.

The two shots from two-part drama The Comey Rule, show Irish actor Brendan Gleeson in (scarily accurate) character as Trump, donning a wig and prosthetics to achieve his trademark look, and Jeff Daniels as Comey.

Emmy Award-winning actor Gleeson, who is best known for playing Professor ‘Mad-Eye’ Moody in the Harry Potter films, has previously portrayed Winston Churchill in 2009’s Into the Storm, while Jeff Daniels (Dumb and Dumber, The Newsroom) played FBI special agent John P O’Neill in 2018’s The Looming Tower.

Based on Comey’s autobiography, A Higher Loyalty, the miniseries is being adapted by Oscar nominee Billy Ray (Captain Phillips) and tells “the story of two powerful figures, Comey and Trump, whose strikingly different personalities, ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course”.

The Comey Rule is also set to star Holly Hunter as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Michael Kelly as former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Jennifer Ehle (Patrice Comey), Kingsley Ben-Adir (President Obama) and Peter Coyote (Robert Mueller).

Set for release in November, the drama is the first high profile portrayal of Trump’s administration since the television personality was elected in 2016.

While The Comey Rule will air on Showtime in the US, it is currently unclear as to how UK viewers will be able to watch the miniseries.

The Comey Rule will be released on Showtime in late November.