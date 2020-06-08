David Tennant and Michael Sheen talk playing exaggerated versions of themselves in Staged

David Tennant and Michael Sheen have spoken about the “weird” experience of playing exaggerated version of themselves in upcoming BBC comedy series Staged.

The actors and former Good Omens co-stars play versions of themselves who, in the midst of the lockdown, attempt to rehearse a play together via Zoom.

In the six-part series, Tennant is portrayed as the more affable of the two, while Sheen must be coaxed and flattered before he commits to remote rehearsals.

Both actors spoke exclusively to the Radio Times magazine about the challenges of playing themselves, with Tennant revealing, “Because we haven’t written the scripts, it’s very much the writer’s version of who we might be.”

Sheen added: “In the opening episode, they used a version of the scene where David rang me up and asked me to do it [Staged], so I suppose that seeded an idea of me as the tricky one who might suddenly fly off the handle. Rather than that I’m a complete a***hole in real life.”

Sheen, whose uncanny ability at playing real-life people was recently highlighted in ITV’s Quiz, said that he found it “weird” playing himself.

“Just before we started shooting Staged, I did think, ‘Hang on a minute, what’s the character here?’,” he said. “Because it’s weird to play yourself. I realised that, even being me, I have to find rock-holes in the script to hang on to. It was useful to have those hints in the script that people could be a bit nervous around ‘him’.”

Tennant agreed: “It was great to have someone telling us who ‘we’ are. Quite early in lockdown, I realised I was wearing wellington boots, shorts and this old, grey zip-up hoodie – and I’d been wearing them for several days. I thought maybe that was my ‘lockdown self’, so I put that costume into Staged.”

