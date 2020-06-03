Gangs of London: Join our live Q&A with the cast and creator of Sky’s hit series

If you’re hooked to Sky’s explosive new series Gangs of London, you won’t want to miss our exclusive live Q&A with the cast and co-creator this Thursday night.

Joe Cole (Sean Wallace), Sope Dirisu (Elliot Finch) and writer/director Gareth Evans will be in conversation with RadioTimes.com in a live event streaming to our Facebook page, presented in partnership with Sky.

The Q&A will kick off at 7pm on Thursday (4th June) on facebook.com/radiotimes, ahead of the penultimate episode of Gangs of London airing on Sky Atlantic at 9pm.

If all that weren’t exciting enough, Joe, Sope and Gareth will be answering *your* questions – ahead of the event, RadioTimes.com is taking suggestions for fan questions and we’ll put the very best to the Gangs of London team on the night.

To submit a question, just tweet us at @RadioTimes using the hashtag #RTGangsofLondon – now’s your chance to get the inside scoop and quiz the talent behind one of the biggest new TV shows of 2020.

If you aren’t able to tune in alive, the Gangs of London Q&A will also be available to watch back on our Facebook page after the event.

Gangs of London stars Joe Cole as Sean Wallace, heir to a vast criminal episode who finds himself a target when the death of his crime lord father leads to gang warfare breaking out on the streets of London.

Sope Dirisu plays Elliot Finch, an enforcer working for the Wallace family with divided loyalties, while Gareth Evans is the visionary filmmaker behind The Raid who co-created Gangs with Matt Flannery and has also directed and co-written multiple episodes of the show.

Over 2.23 million viewers had viewed the opening episode of the Sky series as of last month, making the drama the channel’s most watched original show this year and its second-biggest original drama ever.

RadioTimes.com’s Gangs of London live Q&A begins at 7pm BST on Thursday, 4th June – watch live on our official Facebook page