  4. Simon Cowell and David Walliams took part in knife throwing act on Britain’s Got Talent

Simon Cowell and David Walliams took part in knife throwing act on Britain’s Got Talent

Simon Cowell and David Walliams took to the stage for the latest 'danger act' - and not everyone was happy about it

Britain’s Got Talent kicked-off with a death-defying knife throwing act on Saturday night – and judge Simon Cowell made sure that he and fellow judge David Walliams got in on the action…

Claire-Marie and Jason, a “danger act” from Kent, impressed judges with their fearlessness and Jason’s blindfolded knife throwing – before Cowell suggested that he and a very apprehensive Walliams should take part in the act, to gasps and cheering from the live audience.

Walliams had his eyes screwed shut in fear as he and Cowell stood back to back, flying knives narrowly missing them with each throw.

“Unfortunately you missed David,” Cowell joked after the performance ended. “It’s always good to stand up there to realise how scary it is for the person. I like you two a lot, good for you.”

Amanda Holden said of the act, “Brilliant fun – it was ace.”

Alesha Dixon added, “I absolutely loved it – you [Claire-Marie] are a show-woman.”

The pair left with four yeses from the judges – but Jason will also be tasked with matching Claire-Marie’s showmanship during their next performance.

Britain’s Got Talent continues on ITV at 8pm next Saturday

This photograph is (C) Syco/Thames and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc.
