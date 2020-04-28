Accessibility Links

Watch Beat the Chasers teaser for tonight’s episode

A new clip shows new contestant Travis share a couple of jokes with Bradley Walsh about his favourite TV shows

From Potato Beat The Chasers: Ep2 on ITV Pictured: Travis Callum plays. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

The first episode of The Chase spin-off Beat the Chasers went down a treat with viewers last night – and fans don’t have long to wait until the next instalment of the show.

Bradley Walsh and the five formidable quizzing experts return tonight (Tuesday 28th April) for the second of five episodes to be shown throughout the week.

The show sees members of the audience test their knowledge against all five of the shows expert quizzers – Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan and Shaun Wallace, with increasing prize money depending on how many they choose to take on.

And a new batch of hopefuls will be aiming to follow in the footsteps of last night’s contestant Alex Wilson – who took home £25,000 after vanquishing three of the Chasers.

A sneak preview of tonight’s show sees new contestant Travis share a couple of jokes with Bradley Walsh about his favourite TV shows, claiming he only watches The Chase and Doctor Who (in which Walsh has starred as Graham for the last two series).

However, after Walsh shakes his hand and tells him, “You’re a good man Travis”, the contestant retorts, “I mean the new series isn’t great,” prompting the mock ire of the host. Watch below:

Let’s hope Travis was still be smiling after his attempt at taking on the quiz aficionados…

Beat The Chasers airs tonight at 9pm on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Beat the Chasers

News, photos, videos and full episode guide
