Killing Eve fans left reeling from epic bus scene in latest episode

Season three of Killing Eve just dealt fans a shocking twist that has lit up discussion on social media.

BBC America’s hit thriller aired a brand new episode last night (Sunday), ending with Eve and Villanelle facing off for the first time since the season two finale.

Villanelle surprised Eve on her commute, turning up on a London bus with no warning before nonchalantly approaching her.

A fight quickly breaks out, but the big talking point comes directly after when Eve and Villanelle share a kiss.

Fans were ecstatic to see such a bold and unexpected development for the series…

The WAY she just waltzed onto that bus and said hi eve. The POWER. #KillingEve pic.twitter.com/PKntVfLrkG — Sup Caroline???????? (@casuallycarol) April 27, 2020

When lockdown ends and public transport becomes widely used once again, no doubt many people will be reminded of this bus scene on their own daily commute.

from now on, everytime i get on a bus I'll only have one (1) thought #killingeve — ana | ke spoilers (@dykenelle) April 27, 2020

The scene has left fans with a lot of questions about how the relationship between the duo will evolve going forward, especially as Villanelle seemed pretty pleased about the steamy kiss.

Some fans have wanted Eve and Villanelle to get together from the beginning, so this hint of a possible romance is exactly what they wanted to see.

i think i started dreaming when eve got on the bus and just haven't woken up since #killingeve — suzie (@satanslesbian) April 27, 2020

However, others were a bit distracted by the awkwardness of Eve’s fellow bus passengers, who watched on the sidelines as she duked it out with her pursuer.

villanelle and eve fighting each other on the back of the bus the passengers* #killingeve pic.twitter.com/fMnsLfDRfA — jessica (@shardofsunlight) April 27, 2020

It’s always nice to see an iconic Simpsons quote resurface…

