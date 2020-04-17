Accessibility Links

Garden Rescue and Escape to the Country dropped in BBC schedule shake-up

The two shows have been replaced by BBC News coronavirus updates this weekend

Programme Name: Escape to the Country - Series 20 - TX: n/a - Episode: Escape to the Country - Series 20 - Ep 1 (No. 1) - Picture Shows: Presenter Jules Hudson in front of church Jules Hudson - (C) Boundless West - Photographer: n/a

In a last-minute schedule change, BBC One has announced this Saturday’s editions of Garden Rescue and Escape to the Country have been dropped to make way for a BBC News coronavirus update.

Starting at 3.45pm on Saturday 18th April, the BBC News programme will focus on the latest developments of the coronavirus pandemic, including a Downing Street conference.

This programme will continue until the originally billed national and regional news and weather updates at 5.15pm.

The schedule shake-up continues into Sunday where both Money for Nothing and Penguin: Spy in the Huddle have been dropped in favour of an additional coronavirus update, including a Downing Street briefing. Countryfile, airing at 6.15pm, has not been affected by the schedule change.

Members of Boris Johnson’s cabinet are now giving daily government briefings offering guidance to the public amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. It’s currently unclear when the Prime Minister will next deliver the briefing personally; Johnson was hospitalised having contracted coronavirus earlier this month and is currently recovering at Chequers.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is deputising in his absence, which includes leading the daily coronavirus briefings. These take place at some point between 3:45pm and 6pm each day.

A briefing on Thursday 16th April announced the UK’s lockdown measures would continue for “at least” another three weeks.

