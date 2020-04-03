The Office US producers reunite for remote working comedy inspired by coronavirus crisis

Ben Silverman and Paul Lieberstein, two producers of The Office US, are teaming up for a new comedy inspired by the current remote working situation caused by the Coronavirus crisis.

The series will be centred on a high-flying young boss who asks his staff to interact digitally for the entire day to boost their connectedness and productivity.

“So many of us are jumping on daily Zoom meetings — for work and beyond,” Silverman said (via Deadline).

“We are in a new normal and are personally navigating ways to remain connected and productive at work and in our home lives.

With the brilliant Paul Lieberstein at the helm, we think we have a series that not only brings humor and comfort during this troubling time but will also be an inventive and enduring workplace comedy for years to come.”

Lieberstein, who played Toby in The Office, joked: “Start with the office comedy, lose the office and you’re just left with comedy. The math works.”

It’s not yet clear when the sitcom will reach screens or indeed how the series will be filmed. Although the project is being developed by production company Big Breakfast, it’s also yet to be announced where the show will air.

