What do The Simpsons cast look like in real life?

Although many of the actors involved in The Simpsons have played the same roles since the very first episode aired back in 1989, they remain far less recognisable than the animated characters they voice.

With all of The Simpsons now available on Disney Plus in the UK, we thought you might be interested to know what some of the faces behind the famous voices looked like.

Plenty of the cast play multiple roles, most notably Dan Castellaneta, who not only voices Homer Simpson but also Grampa, Krusty The Clown, Barney Gumble, Groundskeeper Willie, Mayor Quimby and Hans Moleman – an impressive list indeed!

Other prominent members of the cast include Nancy Cartwright who plays Bart – yes, Bart Simpson is voiced by a woman! – and This is Spinal Tap star Harry Shearer who plays, amongst others, Mr Burns and Ned Flanders.

Yeardley Smith who plays Lisa Simpson and Julie Kavner who plays Marge Simpson are also included in our run down of the faces behind the voices in Springfield.

Enjoy…