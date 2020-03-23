How to watch Boris Johnson’s coronavirus briefing

Boris Johnson and members of his cabinet are now giving daily government briefings offering the latest guidance to the public amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s how you can watch today’s briefing…

What time is today’s coronavirus briefing?

Boris Johnson will address the nation today (Monday, 23rd March) at 8.30pm. This comes after the Prime Minister attended a COBRA meeting earlier in the day.

The usual briefings aren’t at a set time every day, but always take place at some point between 4pm and 6pm.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing?

Johnson’s address to the nation will be broadcast on BBC One, ITV and Channel 4 tonight.

The standard briefings are broadcast live on the BBC News 24 channel, while the BBC has also scheduled a special coronavirus BBC News programme that will include today’s briefing.

This programme will begin at 3:45pm on BBC One and continue until 6pm, also offering analysis on all the latest developments regarding the outbreak.

To make space for this, Ready Steady Cook has been moved from 4:30pm to 3pm, while Pointless has moved to 5:15pm on BBC Two.

Escape to the Country and Money for Nothing have been dropped from schedules altogether and will now be aired at a later date.

What will be included in today’s briefing?

It’s not yet clear, but Johnson is normally joined by Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Officer Sir Patrick Vallance, in addition to members of his cabinet such as chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Today’s briefing could contain the latest updates about potential school cancellations in England as well as the possibility of further social distancing measures.