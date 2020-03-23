Doctor Who fans plan Rose rewatch and Russell T Davies promises “surprise extra material”

Doctor Who fandom came together in a crisis over the weekend, uniting for a communal rewatch of 50th anniversary special The Day of the Doctor – and there are more events on the horizon.

At 7pm on Saturday, fans collectively hit play and used the hashtag #SaveTheDay to converse, with ex-showrunner Steven Moffat even joining Twitter to share new material and insights with fans.

But if you missed out, don’t worry, because at 7pm this Thursday (26th March), there’s another rewatch planned to mark the 15th anniversary of Rose, the episode starring Christopher Eccleston and Billie Piper that relaunched Doctor Who in 2005.

Like Moffat, Russell T Davies has agreed to sign up to Twitter for the night – and he’s also promising to deliver “surprise extra material”.

These events, helping to bring fans together at a time when many are self-isolating or social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, were the idea of Doctor Who Magazine writer Emily Cook.

“The thinking behind it is that in the absence of any new Doctor Who on TV now series 12 has finished, and given the fact that many people are stuck at home self-isolating and not able to go out for any entertainment, I wanted to find a positive way of using the power of Doctor Who to keep fans interacting,” Cook told RadioTimes.com.

Ahhh, I've got goosebumps watching this! "I tell you what it will be… the #TripOfALifetime!" ???? Get set for a global communal rewatch of Rose, Thursday 26 March, 7pm GMT (exactly 15 years since the episode's first broadcast) with live-tweets from Russell T Davies! #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/RsC5xzknoB — Emily Cook (@Emily_Rosina) March 23, 2020

To follow along with the fan rewatch of Rose on Thursday, simply start watching the episode at 7pm (it’s available to stream on both BBC iPlayer and Netflix) and use the Twitter hashtag #TripOfALifetime.

Sounds like a “Fantastic!” evening in to us!