When is The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer on TV? Which celebrities are appearing?

Over the years, the celebrity edition of the Great British Bake Off has gifted us with many great TV moments – who could forget the disastrous appearances of Jonathan Ross and Nick Hewer, or John Lithgow’s failed attempt at a Swiss roll?

Channel 4 has unveiled a brand-new batch of celebrities set to make a one-off appearance in the nation’s favourite tent in aid of Stand Up to Cancer – with some impressive names among them.

Here’s all you need to know about the series…

When will The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer be on TV?

The five-part series has been confirmed to start on Tuesday 10th March at 8pm on Channel 4.

The line-up for each episode is as follows:

Episode 1 – Jenny Eclair, Louis Theroux, Ovie Soko, Russell Howard

Jenny Eclair, Louis Theroux, Ovie Soko, Russell Howard Episode 2 – James Buckley, Patsy Palmer, Richard Dreyfuss, Scarlett Moffatt

James Buckley, Patsy Palmer, Richard Dreyfuss, Scarlett Moffatt Episode 3 – Caroline Quentin, Joel Dommett, Johanna Konta, Tan France

Caroline Quentin, Joel Dommett, Johanna Konta, Tan France Episode 4 – Alex Jones, Alison Hammond, James Blunt, Joe Sugg

Alex Jones, Alison Hammond, James Blunt, Joe Sugg Episode 5 – Carol Vorderman, Kelly Brook, Mo Gilligan, Rob Rinder

Who is hosting the The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer?

As with the regular series, Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding will be on hand to provide some light-hearted banter and a tray load of baking puns.

The usual judging line-up of Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith also return to run the rule over the baking skills of the famous guests.

Which celebrities have been lined up?

Great British Bake Off has an excellent track record for attracting a good mix of names from the worlds of TV, film, sport and comedy to appear on the show – and there’s no difference this time round.

Amongst the biggest names putting their cake-making abilities to the test in 2020 are Oscar winning actor and Jaws star Richard Dreyfuss, British tennis number one and three-time Grand Slam semi-finalist Johanna Konta, and the acclaimed documentary maker Louis Theroux.

Other TV favourites set to appear in the tent include Queer Eye fashionista Tan France, This Morning favourite Alison Hammond and former Strictly runner-up Joe Sugg.

The line-up is completed by former countdown numbers whizz Carol Vordeman, ‘You’re Beautiful’ singer James Blunt, actress and TV presenter Caroline Quentin, presenter Alex Jones, TV judge Rob Rinder, TV personality Scarlett Moffatt, radio and TV presenter Kelly Brook, Love Island favourite and sports personality Ovie Soko, former EastEnders actress and DJ Patsy Palmer, actor James Buckley and comedians Joel Dommett, Russell Howard, Jenny Éclair and Mo Gilligan.

Who won the The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer last time out?

The five episodes in 2019 were respectively won by comedian Russel Brand, actress Michelle Keegan, politician Jess Phillips, comedian Joe Wilkinson and actor Greg Wise.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! Watch as our hopeful bakers slip up, triumph and have a lot of fun inside that famous white tent.