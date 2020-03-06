Gavin & Stacey’s Sheridan Smith to front new BBC One dog styling competition

Sheridan Smith will front a brand-new dog styling show for BBC One, the corporation has announced.

Made up of eight hour-long episodes, Pooch Perfect will see a group of contestants compete against one another in a host of themed challenges for the chance to be crowned the nation’s Top Dog Stylist.

Gavin and Stacey star Smith has made no secret of her passion for dogs, indeed, she currently owns six which regularly feature on her Instagram feed.

She said that to be able to combine her love for the species with a BBC presenting job was “a match made in heaven”.

“Everyone who knows me will understand that animals, and especially dogs are very special to me,” she said. “I live at home with six dogs, so presenting a show dedicated to our four-legged best friends didn’t take much consideration!”

She continued, “I’m used to being on set with lots of actors… this time I can’t wait to hang out all day with dozens of dogs…for me it is literally the dream job!”

Kate Phillips, the controller of BBC Entertainment, said, “I love this show, it celebrates so much creativity culminating in unforgettable transformations, always mindful of the fact one false snip could cost someone the competition!”

The format for the show originated in Australia, where Rebel Wilson is currently hosting the inaugural season.

It is not yet known who will be selected to judge the canine transformations – but a range of celebrity guest judges are expected to feature.