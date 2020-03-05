Belgravia: Julian Fellowes is open to writing a second series

Downtown Abbey creator Julian Fellowes already has plenty on his plate – The Gilded Age, Netflix’s The English Game, a potential Downton Abbey film sequel – and it seems like he may be about to add another project to his growing to-do list.

Fellowes’ upcoming ITV period drama Belgravia (adapted from his book of the same name) hasn’t even aired yet, but he’s admitted that he could open to penning a second series if there was enough interest.

Asked at the press premiere of the show about whether he might write a series two, Fellowes said: “For me, this is a completed story, although whenever I say this to any of the actors, they disagree with me violently, so I’m not sure we know the definitive answer to that, really. We’ll have to see. If anyone wants anymore…”

Speaking at the same event, series star Philip Glenister (Life on Mars) joked: “I do [want a second series], we film in Twickenham just round the corner from where I live, [it’s] perfect!”

Belgravia is set in the upper echelons of 19th century London society, pitting the nouveau riche like the married Trenchards (played by Glenister and Tamsin Greig) against the likes of Lady Brockenhurst and the Earl of Brockenhurst (Harriet Walker and Tom Wilkinson).

The six-part series will begin on Sunday 15th March 2020 at 9pm on ITV, and will air weekly.