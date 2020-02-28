When is Cate Blanchett’s Australian refugee drama Stateless on Netflix?

We truly live in the golden age of television where A-List movie stars routinely grace the small screen, this time with Cate Blanchett returning to her native Australia to tackle the country’s difficult immigration track record.

She’s brought with her some of Australia’s top acting talent too, meaning Stateless could be Oz’s biggest international hit since Neighbours…

Here’s everything we know about Stateless:

When is Stateless released on Netflix?

Stateless premieres on ABC in Australia on 1st March 2020. All six episodes will stream on Netflix internationally, but a release date has yet to be announced.

Is there a trailer for Stateless?

Yes! Here’s the Australian trailer:

Who is in the cast of Stateless?

A bucketload of Australian talent, that’s who! The big name is, of course, Cate Blanchett, who stars as glamorous cult leader Pat, but also serves as co-creator and executive producer of the series.

Blanchett, however, is only taking on a supporting role – the main cast will be made up of The Handmaid’s Tale’s Yvonne Strahovski as flight attendant Sofie, Fayssal Bazzi as Afghan refugee Ameer and Suicide Squad star Jai Courtney as newly employed prison guard Cam who is uncomfortable with what he sees.

The Affair’s Dominic West will also appear, along with Australian stars Asher Keddie (as seen in The Cry), Marta Dusseldorp and Soraya Heidari.

What is Stateless about?

Stateless follows four strangers of various backgrounds who find themselves in an Australian detention centre for their own very different reasons. The show then flashbacks to reveal the circumstances that brought them there, oscillating between the four narratives until they intersect in Australia’s immigration system.

The four detainees include an air hostess on the run from a cult, an Afghan refugee seeking a new life with his family, a young father-of-three escaping a dead-end job and a bureaucrat caught up in a national scandal. Each story will confront issues of border control in a different way, though all will show the underlying humanity behind the topic.

The series was inspired by the real-life case of German citizen Cornelia Rau, a permanent citizen of Australia who was unlawfully detained in 2004.

Creators Cate Blanchett, Tony Ayres and Elisa McCredie said: “Stateless has been a labor of love for many years and we could not be more thrilled that it will reach an international audience on Netflix. The issues addressed in the series have universal resonance but have been cloaked in silence and muddied by fear and misinformation.

“Our hope is that Stateless will generate a global conversation around our systems of border protection and how our humanity has been affected by them.”