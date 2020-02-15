The Goes Wrong Show and King Gary are both officially returning to BBC One

Both shows have attracted over two million views each to date on BBC iPlayer, boosting their consolidated ratings and helping to secure the renewals. Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Shane Allen, BBC Controller of Comedy Commissioning, said: “These two shows are jam packed with colourful characters and family friendly jokes which embody the BBC’s unique commitment to cross generational comedy starring UK talent at the heart of them.

“The iPlayer figures have transformed comedy’s fortunes as the very healthy uplift in consolidated viewing and young audiences brings renewed faith in a genre where shows continue to be increasingly popular and discovered by new audiences over the months and years and even decades that follow.”

King Gary follows Gary King (Tom Davis) and love-of-his life, Terri (Laura Checkley) as they bowl through family-life in suburbia. The first series saw the couple handle minor crises at home, at work, on the local Little-League football pitch and even on Deliveroo, as only a pair of major drama-queens can.

Returning cast for series two will include Simon Day (The Fast Show), Camille Coduri (Him & Her), Neil Maskell (Humans) and Romesh Ranganathan (The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan).

The Goes Wrong Show is a comedy series from Mischief Theatre, the team behind The Play That Goes Wrong, with series one seeing the Cornley Drama Society perform a number of disastrous half-hour playlets, ranging from horror to period romance, via legal drama and wartime thriller.

The second series will again be written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields and sees them star alongside the returning cast from series one; Nancy Zamit, Charlie Russell, Bryony Corrigan, Greg Tannahill, Dave Hearn and Chris Leask.