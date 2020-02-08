Who makes up the final five on The Masked Singer?

There’s not long to go until all of the mystery celebrities on The Masked Singer have been revealed- with just two shows to go before the inaugral series of the eccentric singing contest reaches its conclusion.

Advertisement

Prior to tonight’s episode, we conducted a poll asking our readers who they thought were behind the remaining masks, based on the most common suggestions so far.

Take a look below to see who our readers reckon will follow in the footsteps of Alan Johnson, Kelis and co in being unmasked…

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Opinion as to the true identity of Octopus was relatively split – but the comfortable winner of our poll was Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins, who came on top with 36% of the vote.

Next in line was soap star Sherree Murphy, who got 12% of the vote, while the exact same percentage of voters thought that former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts was Octopus.

9% of those surveyed reckon it’s Australian singer and former X Factor judge Danii Minouge behind the mask, while 6% opted for Love Island host Laura Whitmore and a further 5% for Aussie singer Holly Vallance.

When it came to guessing the identity of Queen Bee, there was a runaway winner – with almost half of those voting in our poll (45%) guessing that it is former Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts.

However a third of voters reckon that it’s actually a member of another famous girl band behind the mask, with Little Mix members Jade Thirwall and Jesy Nelson attracting 23% and 10% of the vote respectively.

Meanwhile Welsh singer Charlotte Church got 12% of the vote.

Our voters seem almost certain of the identiy of Fox – with a whopping 69% of those polled suggesting that actress and singer Denise Van Outen is wearing the costume.

The next most popular answer was Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden, swith just 7% of the vote, while 6% reckon that Fox might be former EastEnder star Rita Simons.

Once again there’s a runaway winner in our poll when it comes to guessing who might be donning the Monster costume, with F**k You singer Cee Lo Green securing an almighty 71% of the votes.

Black Eyed Peas rapper and The Voice UK judge will.i.am and grime star Big Narstie came in joint second, but they only attracted 5% of the vote apiece, while 2% of those voting think it might be Hollywood star Jamie Foxx – now that would be a turn up for the books!

The poll to determine the identity of Hedgehog was by far the most hotly contested, with just 3% separating the most likely candidates – musical theatre star Michael Ball with 31% and comedian Jason Manford with 28%.

Another superstar of musical theatre, Alfie Boe, wasn’t too far behind on 18%, while comedians Michael McIntyre and Jack Whitehall scored 5% and 4% of the vote respectively.

Advertisement

The Masked Singer continues tonight at 7pm on BBC One