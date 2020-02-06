Shaun the Sheep to make festive BBC One return in 2021

Shaun the Sheep will make a return to BBC One the Christmas after next – with the beloved Aardman character set to star in a brand new winter story for the 2021 festive period.

The half-hour special currently has the working title A Winter’s Tale From Shaun The Sheep and will reportedly see Shaun’s cousin Timmy go missing after a farmhouse raid to obtain bigger stockings for the flock goes wrong.

It will begin shooting towards the end of this year, with the script provided by Giles Pilbrow.

Sue Deeks, the BBC’s head of programme acquisition, commented, “Aardman lovingly produce stories with warmth, personality and humour, so we are truly delighted that, following the huge success of The Farmer’s Llamas, the next project in our continuing relationship is another wonderful Shaun the Sheep special.”

Sean Clarke, managing director of Aardman, added, “Aardman films have come to be synonymous with the festive period, which is a real honour. We’re delighted to be continuing this tradition with a Shaun the Sheep seasonal special that will premiere on the BBC for Christmas 2021.”

Shaun was most recently seen in last year’s A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, the highly acclaimed follow up to the character’s first feature film in 2015.

Several Aardman short films have appeared on the BBC over the festive period throughout the years, including Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas.