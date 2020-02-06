Love Island fans fear for Shaughna as she threatens to leave if Callum couples up with Molly

Last night, Love Island viewers watched as Callum Jones declared his feelings for new girl Molly Smith.

As they sat in the garden, he told the 25-year-old model: “I feel like when I came in here I didn’t think my head would turn. I did say it would take someone special for me to turn. And I do think that could potentially be you.”

He then planted a kiss on her lips, making it pretty clear whose basket his eggs were in.

However, just hours before in the Main Villa, Shaughna Phillips – who he’s currently coupled up with – confessed that she misses him.

As she told the girls she was planning on moving to Manchester to be with him, Shaughna revealed that she’d walk out if he came back from Casa Amor with another girl.

She said: “I just don’t know what I’d do if he comes back with another girl… like, I would not be able to live in this villa.”

With Callum pretty much set on Molly, fans fear Shaughna won’t take the news very well if he comes back with her.

Taking to Twitter to air their concerns, one wrote: “I don’t want to see the heartbreak Callum is going to cause Shaughna. I’m just glad he’s doing it now whilst it’s still new.”

“Shaughna is gonna be sick when Callum chooses Molly,” another added.

“This Callum and Shaughna mess gonna break my heart,” a third commented.

One even suggested Love Island bosses remove Shaughna before Callum returns to save her the heartache.

“They should just take Shaughna out of the villa before Callum returns. I don’t wanna see her heart/confidence get ripped to shreds. This is gonna be so badddd,” the fan wrote.

Others are hoping she’ll take a leaf out of last year’s winner Amber Gill’s book and rise above it.

“I need Shaughna to channel that @AmberRoseGill energy and remember she is THAT bitch when Callum walks back in with Molly.”

We certainly hope so!

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2