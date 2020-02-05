“I feel like when I came in here I didn’t think my head would turn. I did say it would take someone special for me to turn. And I do think that could potentially be you,” he says.

Molly then asks: “Am I making you nervous?”, to which the scaffolder replies: “A little bit, it’s just you.”

The pair end up snogging, making them one of the first new couples in CA to seal the deal with a kiss outside a challenge.

But things couldn’t be any more different back in the Main Villa, with Callum’s partner, Shaughna Phillips, planning their future together.

As she talks to Paige Turley, in scenes set to air tonight, the South London local reveals that she wants to move up North to Callum’s home city.

She says: “I’m ready to pack my bag and move to Manchester.”

Little does she know Callum has his heart set on new girl Molly – who he hasn’t stopped gushing over since she arrived at Casa Amor.

Love Island's Shaughna and Paige (©ITV)

On Monday night’s episode, Cal admitted that he fancied the 25-year-old model as he called her a “rocket”.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, he said: “Molly from Manchester, what can I say? I think as soon she walked through the door everyone just thought, ‘She’s a rocket!’”

And a day later, he confessed that he didn’t feel the same way about Shaughna.

As he spoke to Finley Tapp, Callum opened up about his attraction to Molly, saying: “Every time she walks past I’m just like…”

But when Finn asked if he got the same feeling with Shaughna, he replied: “No” after some hesitation.

How will Shaughna take the news when Callum returns to the Main Villa?

We’re shaking just thinking about it!

Love Island airs weeknights and Saturdays on ITV2 at 9pm