As a show source told Radiotimes.com: “The exciting Casa Amor twist is set to return this weekend with a brand new luxury villa in Cape Town, just a short distance away from the main villa.

“There'll be plenty of temptation for our Islanders in the form of gorgeous new bombshells all hoping to turn heads.”

Will any of the islanders (read: Mike) be tempted by the newcomers? Probably. As Love Island historians will know, the Casa Amor curse has claimed a long list of casualties.

Since it was introduced in series three as the ‘ultimate’ relationship test, the twist has been the source of the show’s biggest bust-ups. Just think of Josh Denzel dumping Georgia “loyal” Steel for Kaz Crossley in 2018. Or Amy Hart’s "I was coming back here to tell you I love you” speech to unfaithful partner Curtis Pritchard last year.

In other words: let the drama commence.

What is Casa Amor? How does the twist work?

Casa Amor is the twist we all look forward to every year as the cast is pretty much doubled for a couple of nights.

The boys and girls are divided and they are each joined by the equal amount of temptations.

All old and new contestants then have a couple of nights to get to know each other before the grand recoupling.

At the end of the week, the originals must decide whether they stick or twist and anyone not in a couple is dramatically dumped from the island.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2