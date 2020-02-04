And things are set to heat up on tonight’s episode as the 23-year-old scaffolder shares a kiss with Molly, 25.

In the preview for Tuesday's episode, the boys can be seen playing some raunchy games with the new girls. During the game, Manchester-born Molly is told to kiss the tallest boy, so plants a huge snog on Callum.

Get all the latest Love Island news and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But when poor Shaughna hears about the game and realises her beau is the tallest boy, she drops her heads into her hands.

More like this

Callum is later seen chatting to Finley Tapp about his love triangle with Shaughna and Molly. And it sounds like this trio could be turned into a duo pretty soon – with Callum drawn to Molly, is Shaughna yesterday’s news?

"Every time I look at her, there's a sexual attraction,” he says about Molly as he looks off into the distance.

Finn then quizzes him and asks if he felt the same way with Shaughna, but Callum's worried expression says it all.

Later on in the Beach Hut, Cal gushes over Molly, saying: "Molly from Manchester, what can I say? As soon as she walked through the door I think everything thought: 'She's a rocket.'"

Love Island's Callum and Molly (©ITV)

It comes after Molly asked if she could join him in his bed the night before.

As the pair chatted on the day beds, the model said: "I feel like if you don't mind, I'd like to get in with you as I feel comfortable."

And Callum didn’t hesitate, as he immediately told her: “Jump in.”

Shaughna had her suspicions about Callum, who failed to leave her a gift like the other guys did for their girls.

After admitting to the new boys that she didn’t trust him, she expressed her fears that it was “out of sight, out of mind,” with Callum.

So, could Shaughna come face-to-face with her worst fear when Callum returns to the main villa?

Advertisement

Love Island airs weeknights and Saturdays on ITV2 at 9pm