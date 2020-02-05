Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Love Island’s Callum declares feelings for Molly as Shaughna plans their future in Manchester

Love Island’s Callum declares feelings for Molly as Shaughna plans their future in Manchester

Shaughna might want to reconsider one, small detail about her new living arrangements…

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6: Ep25 on ITV2 Pictured: Callum and Molly kiss. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

His head has already been turned since he arrived at Casa Amor, and now it looks like Callum Jones is about to jump ship for good.

Advertisement

In tonight’s episode, the 23-year-old seems to put all his eggs in Molly Smith’s basket, as he pulls the blonde bombshell for a chat and tells her exactly how he feels.

“I feel like when I came in here I didn’t think my head would turn. I did say it would take someone special for me to turn. And I do think that could potentially be you,” he says.

Molly then asks: “Am I making you nervous?”, to which the scaffolder replies: “A little bit, it’s just you.”

The pair end up snogging, making them one of the first new couples in CA to seal the deal with a kiss outside a challenge.

But things couldn’t be any more different back in the Main Villa, with Callum’s partner, Shaughna Phillips, planning their future together.

As she talks to Paige Turley, in scenes set to air tonight, the South London local reveals that she wants to move up North to Callum’s home city.

She says: “I’m ready to pack my bag and move to Manchester.”

Little does she know Callum has his heart set on new girl Molly – who he hasn’t stopped gushing over since she arrived at Casa Amor.

Love Island's Shaughna and Paige (©ITV)
Love Island’s Shaughna and Paige (©ITV)

On Monday night’s episode, Cal admitted that he fancied the 25-year-old model as he called her a “rocket”.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, he said: “Molly from Manchester, what can I say? I think as soon she walked through the door everyone just thought, ‘She’s a rocket!’”

And a day later, he confessed that he didn’t feel the same way about Shaughna.

As he spoke to Finley Tapp, Callum opened up about his attraction to Molly, saying: “Every time she walks past I’m just like…”

But when Finn asked if he got the same feeling with Shaughna, he replied: “No” after some hesitation.

How will Shaughna take the news when Callum returns to the Main Villa?

We’re shaking just thinking about it!

Advertisement

Love Island airs weeknights and Saturdays on ITV2 at 9pm

Tags

All about Love Island

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6: Ep25 on ITV2 Pictured: Callum and Molly kiss. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6: Ep23 on ITV2 Pictured: Nas gets a text about Casa Amor. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

What happened on Love Island last night? Everything you need to know

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6: Ep24 on ITV2 Pictured: Eva kisses Nas during the Raunchy Races challenge. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Love Island’s Nas kisses Eva behind Demi’s back and admits his head “could be turned”

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6: Ep24 on ITV2 Pictured: George and Demi chat. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Love Island’s Demi flirts with new boy George while Nas remains in Casa Amor

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6: Ep23 on ITV2 Pictured: The boys leave for Casa Amor. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Love Island set for heartache as Casa Amor returns – what will happen?