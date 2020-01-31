Exclusive: First look clip from final episode of Deadwater Fell

After weeks of speculation, avid viewers will finally discover the truth behind Deadwater Fell‘s gripping mystery when the finale airs on Channel 4 on Friday 31st January.

The dark drama from writer Daisy Coulam (Grantchester) is set in a sleepy Scottish village where local GP Tom Kendrick (David Tennant) is suspected of killing his wife, primary school teacher Kate (Anna Madeley), and their three daughters.

The tragedy rocks the lives of everyone in Kirkdarroch, most of all Kate’s former colleague Jess (Cush Jumbo) and her partner, police officer Steve (Matthew McNulty).

In this exclusive clip from the final episode, Tom turns up at Jess and Steve’s home, claiming to have important information about Kate’s final moments.

Watch the sneak peek below:

Deadwater Fell concludes on Channel 4 at 9pm on Friday 31st January. The final episode will be available to watch on All 4 shortly after broadcast.