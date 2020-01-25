Accessibility Links

The Voice UK 2020 – who have the coaches picked for their teams?

Updated weekly - here’s who is fighting to be crowned the winner of The Voice UK 2020…

The Voice UK is back for 2020 as our coaches hope to uncover some of the UK’s best unseen singing talent.

Jennifer Hudson has bowed out the series in favour of Grammy award-winning singer Meghan Trainor (of All About That Bass fame), who joins series regulars will.i.am, Olly Murs and Tom Jones.

While cheeky chappy Murs is the reigning champion, he may find himself struggling to retain the title as our coaches go head-to-head to land themselves some seriously talented singers.

Here’s who’s on which team for The Voice 2020….

Team Tom

Lara

Lara George, The Voice UK (ITV)

Olly Murs’ mate plumped for Sir Tom himself after wowing at the blind auditions with her rendition of Jess Glynne’s Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself.

Shezar

Shezar The Voice UK ©ITV Plc

Having previously sung together in Cardiff, it’s little surprise soulful Shezar picked Sir Tom.

Lara

Lara, The Voice UK (ITV)

Tom turned for the former cruise ship singer after being moved by her emotional performance.

Zion

Zion The Voice UK (ITV)

Zion’s gospel background ensured he gave a powerhouse performance.

Team Olly

Cameo

The Voice UK Cameo (©ITV Plc)

With her unique take on Blondie’s Heart of Glass, Murs was over the moon to have Cameo pick him after two of the other coaches hoped to land her.

Ty

Ty Lewis The Voice UK (ITV)

Ty’s emotional version of Billie Eilish’s When The Party’s Over saw Olly turn for the student.

Team Meghan

Brooke

Brooke, The Voice UK ©ITV Plc

The 20-year-old Derry girl saw all four coaches spin around after her breath-taking rendition of Lewis Capaldi’s Bruises – but Brooke decided to choose newcomer Meghan.

Trinity-Leigh

Trinity-Leigh The Voice UK (ITV)

The 16-year-old burst into tears after seeing both Olly and Meghan had turned for her – deciding to pick Meghan after she revealed her close links with Demi Lovato.

Blaize

Blaize China, The Voice UK ©ITV

The 21-year-old got the party started for Meghan with her version of Jax Jones’ Instruction.

Aoife & Katie

Aoife & Katie The Voice UK ©ITV

The 16-year-old twins wowed Meghan with their cover of ABBA’s Chiquitita.

Team Will

So Diva

So Diva, The Voice UK (ITV Plc)

The trio are hoping will.i.am can turn their part-time gig work into a full-time career.

Baby

Baby Sol The Voice UK (ITV)

Baby’s unique voice and experience as Paloma Faith’s backing singer saw will.i.am spin round.

The Voice UK continues Saturdays on ITV

