War in the Blood BBC Two documentary – everything you need to know

Arthur Cary’s remarkable documentary showcasing two cancer patients’ gruelling journey first aired in July 2019. It will air again in January 2020, offering viewers another chance to watch Graham and Mahmoud undergo ground-breaking leukaemia treatment to monitor its side effects – rather than reap its potential health benefits.

Here’s everything you need to know…

What is War in the Blood about?

The documentary follows Mahmoud and Graham, two cancer patients who volunteer as test subjects for CAR T-cell therapy. The ground-breaking experimental treatment could be the first step towards a cure, but that outcome is unlikely for Mahmoud and Graham.

Their role is to allow scientists to monitor the treatment’s side effects. The result is an emotional exploration of the relationship between the patients and the clinical team, and how that relationship affects Mahmoud and Graham’s response to the treatment.

Do you have a review?

Yes, this is what Radio Times‘s David Butcher had to say about it:

“Another chance to catch Arthur Cary’s feature-length documentary, first shown in July 2019.

“The film charts the drama of trying to re-programme human biology at the cutting edge of cancer treatment. We follow two leukaemia patients, Graham, 53, and 18-year-old Mahmoud, who have exhausted other treatment options as they take part in the first human trials of a new approach called CAR T-cell therapy.

“Graham decides to take part on the basis that ‘It could be brilliant. Could kill me.’ His wife Mellie confides to the camera that she has bought him a special Christmas tree decoration: a cloth guinea pig wearing a Santa hat.

“As we chart the ups and downs of the gruelling treatment that Graham and the serene Mahmoud undergo, this is a moving portrait of the human side of science.”

When is War in the Blood on TV?

War in the Blood will air on BBC Two on Monday 20th January 2020 at 9pm.

It will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast.