Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. The second contestant to leave Dancing on Ice 2020 has been revealed…

The second contestant to leave Dancing on Ice 2020 has been revealed…

Another celebrity has joined Trisha Goddard in leaving the show...

Dancing on Ice contestants

Lucrezia Millarini is the second celebrity to leave Dancing on Ice 2020.

Advertisement

The journalist and news presenter lost out in the skate-off, with the judges choosing to save former footballer Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt by three votes to one.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Lucrezia Millarini attends the ITV Palooza 2019 at the Royal Festival Hall on November 12, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Lucrezia had come second bottom in this week’s leaderboard, finishing with a score of 21.0, just ahead of Joe Swash and Alexandra Schauman.

Having ended up in the skate-off, Lucrezia chose to perform a routine to Fleetwood Mac’s Landslide, but only managed to secure the vote of John Barrowman for her final performance.

Kevin, who had scored 22.0 with his first dance, fought back with a performance to I Would Do Anything For Love by Meatloaf.

Christopher Dean had the deciding vote and said that although it was a tough choice, “For me there was one that had more confidence on the ice and was a stronger skater.”

Advertisement

As she said goodbye to the show, Lucrezia told host Holly Willoughby: “I’ve enjoyed the experience, it’s been the strangest experience of my life but I’ve had so much fun.”

Dancing on Ice returns on Sunday 26th January 2020 at 6pm on ITV

Tags

All about Dancing on Ice

Dancing on Ice contestants
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Dancing on Ice 2020 Holly and Phil (ITV)

Dancing on Ice leaderboard 2020

Dancing on ice

How to vote on Dancing on Ice 2020

Dancing On Ice 2019 Torvill and Dean

Dancing on Ice: Torvill and Dean to perform first routine of this series next week

This image is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Tuesday 7th January 2020 From ITV Studios Dancing On Ice: SR12 on ITV Pictured: Caprice. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Caprice and Hamish “part ways” on Dancing on Ice