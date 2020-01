The second contestant to leave Dancing on Ice 2020 has been revealed…

Lucrezia Millarini is the second celebrity to leave Dancing on Ice 2020.

Advertisement

The journalist and news presenter lost out in the skate-off, with the judges choosing to save former footballer Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt by three votes to one.

Lucrezia had come second bottom in this week’s leaderboard, finishing with a score of 21.0, just ahead of Joe Swash and Alexandra Schauman.

Having ended up in the skate-off, Lucrezia chose to perform a routine to Fleetwood Mac’s Landslide, but only managed to secure the vote of John Barrowman for her final performance.

Kevin, who had scored 22.0 with his first dance, fought back with a performance to I Would Do Anything For Love by Meatloaf.

Christopher Dean had the deciding vote and said that although it was a tough choice, “For me there was one that had more confidence on the ice and was a stronger skater.”

Advertisement

As she said goodbye to the show, Lucrezia told host Holly Willoughby: “I’ve enjoyed the experience, it’s been the strangest experience of my life but I’ve had so much fun.”

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Dancing on Ice returns on Sunday 26th January 2020 at 6pm on ITV