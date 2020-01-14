Accessibility Links

The Metro: A Rail Life Story on ITV – everything you need to know

Find out more about who works on the UK's largest underground rail system outside of London

The Metro: A Rail Life Story is a four-part series following those who work on the Tyne and Wear Metro system - the UK's biggest outside London. It's the start of the summer and the Spice Girls are in town as part of their comeback world tour. Fifty-thousand fans will descend on Sunderland, putting additional pressure on the Metro's already stretched resources. The pressure rises across the day as Wayne, the head of operations, spots a potential fault with an overhead line. And there's an anxious call to the Metro control room - some Spice Girl fans have lost their tickets for the concert of a lifetime.

Keeping an underground rail system rolling on is no small feat, with tens of thousands of passengers boarding every single day.

A new series on ITV looks to reveal exactly what goes into daily life working on the network, taking you into the Tyne and Wear Metro at their busiest times.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Metro: A Rail Life Story…

What is The Metro: A Rail Life Story about?

The Metro: A Rail Life Story is a documentary following workers on the Tyne and Wear Metro – the UK’s largest metro system outside of London. In the first episode, staff in Sunderland prepare for the arrival of 50,000 Spice Girls fans ahead of the pop group’s concert at the Stadium of Light.

The pressure rises across the day as head of operations Wayne spots a potential fault with an overhead line, and there’s an anxious call to the control room – a set of fans have lost their tickets for the concert of a lifetime.

The series is narrated by Zoe Hakin.

Is there a review of The Metro: A Rail Life Story?

This is what Radio Times critic Jane Rackham had to say about the new series:

“In June 2019 the 40-year-old Tyne and Wear Metro was really tested when the Spice Girls played Sunderland’s Stadium of Light. The ageing Metro usually serves 100,000 passengers over the course of a day but in the space of a few hours 50,000 excited fans descended on Sunderland… and then needed to get home again.

“You could forgive the staff for being stressed trying to squeeze passengers onto the train while preventing dangerous overcrowding on the platforms. And matters were made worse when, during the busiest period, operations manager Wayne noticed that an overhead cable was quivering suspiciously.

“But, although it was chaotic, they got in the mood, singing along, wearing Spice Girl masks and even tracking down a pair of lost concert tickets for their rightful owners. Now that’s what you call a good service.”

Where is The Metro: A Rail Life Story filmed?

The series is filmed all over the Tyne and Wear Metro system, located in North East England and serving Newcastle upon Tyne, Gateshead, South Tyneside, North Tyneside and Sunderland. The metro initially opened between 1980 and 1984.

When is The Metro: A Rail Life Story on ITV?

The Metro: A Rail Life Story airs on ITV on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 7:30pm.

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

