Stephen Fry to present BBC documentary inspired by Fantastic Beasts

The JK Rowling-inspired documentary is a collaboration between the BBC, London's Natural History Museum and Warner Bros

Stephen Fry London's Natural History Museum

Get ready to learn everything you need to know about Nifflers and Erumpents – BBC One has just commissioned Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History, a new documentary presented by Stephen Fry and inspired by JK Rowling’s Wizarding World.

Viewers will be transported to many a magical place, from the halls of Hogwarts to the secret corridors of the Natural History Museum, as they uncover more about the fascinating creatures, real and imagined, that have captivated our imaginations down the years.

Fry is more than experienced at apparating fans into the Wizarding World. The actor and presenter famously narrated all seven of the UK versions of the Harry Potter audiobooks, so he knows how to capture their magic.

The documentary is the result of a collaboration between the BBC, Warner Bros and London’s Natural History Museum and will also feature a companion exhibition at the Natural History Museum entitled Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature. The ambitious venture is set to open in spring 2020 and the documentary will give viewers an exclusive look at the cross-media display.

A release date for Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History is yet to be confirmed, but we’ll update you as we know more

