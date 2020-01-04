The Voice UK 2020 – who have the coaches picked for their teams?

It’s back – The Voice UK is hitting our screens for 2020 as our coaches hope to uncover some of the UK’s best hidden talent.

Advertisement

This year sees Jennifer Hudson bow out the series in favour of Grammy award-winning singer Meghan Trainor (of ‘All About That Base’ fame), who joins series regulars will.i.am, Olly Murs and Tom Jones.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

While cheeky chappy Murs is currently the reigning champion, he may find himself struggling to retain the title as our coaches go head-to-head to land themselves some seriously talented singers.

Here’s who is on which team for The Voice 2020….

Team Tom

Lara

Olly Murs’ mate plumped for Sir Tom himself after wowing at the blind auditions with her rendition of Jess Glynne’s Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself.

Shezar

Having previously sung together in Cardiff, it’s little surprise soulful Shezar picked Sir Tom.

Team Olly

Cameo

With her unique take on Blondie’s Heart of Glass, Murs was over the moon to have Cameo pick him after two of the other coaches hoped to land her.

Team Meghan

Brooke

The 20-year-old Derry girl saw all four coaches spin around after her breath-taking rendition of Lewis Capaldi’s Bruises – but Brooke decided to choose newcomer Meghan.

Trinity-Leigh

The 16-year-old burst into tears after seeing both Olly and Meghan had turned for her – deciding to pick Meghan after she revealed her close links with Demi Lovato.

Team Will

So Diva

The trio are hoping will.i.am can turn their part-time gig work into a full-time career.

Advertisement

The Voice UK continues Saturdays on ITV