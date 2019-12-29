When is The Windermere Children on TV?
This one-off special tells the story of child survivors of the Holocaust who were sent to the Lake District
As we hit 75 years after the end of the Holocaust, TV drama The Windermere Children takes a look back at the real-life story of a group of young Holocaust survivors who were brought to the Lake District.
The BBC Two drama features a cast of young actors alongside Romola Garai, Iain Glen, Tim McInnerny and Thomas Kretschmann. Here’s what we know:
Although an exact air date has yet to be announced, we know that one-off TV film The Windermere Children will be broadcast on BBC Two in 2020 to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Holocaust.
It will also air on ZDF in Germany.
Social worker and psychoanalyst Oscar Friedmann is played by Thomas Kretschmann – previously seen in The Pianist, Downfall, Valkyrie, Stalingrad, and as Baron Wolfgang von Strucker in the Marvel movies.
He is joined by Romola Garai, who plays art therapist Marie Paneth. Garai has starred in Atonement, Emma, The Miniaturist, and I Capture the Castle.
Tim McInnerny plays philanthropist Leonard Montefiore, and Iain Glenn (Game Of Thrones) has also been cast in the drama.
The roles of the children themselves will be played by young European actors selected from Polish communities in Germany, London, Manchester and Belfast, as well as from Warsaw.
The cast includes Anna Maciejewska, Tomasz Studzinski, Lukasz Zieba, Kuba Sprenger, Marek Wrobelewski, Jakub Jankiewicz, Pascal Fischer and Kacper Swietek.