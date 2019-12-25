When are the Top of the Pops Christmas specials on TV and who is performing?

We may be no closer to getting a full-on return of the popular weekly music programme, but at least the iconic chart show is back for its now annual festive editions. Featuring an absolutely packed line-up featuring some of the biggest artists of 2019, there’s no shortage of talent to help you celebrate Christmas and see in the new year.

When are the Top of the Pops specials on TV?

Top of the Pops Christmas 2019 will be broadcast on Christmas day at 11:35am on BBC One.

The Top of the Pops New Year Special 2019/2020 will air on 30th December at 4:45pm on BBC One.

Who is hosting the Top of the Pops specials?

Welcoming the top acts in pop will be veteran Top of the Pops host Fearne Cotton and BBC Radio 1 presenter Clara Amfo, who both fronted the show last year.

Who will be performing on the Top of the Pops specials?

The listing for the Christmas special includes – wait for it – Lewis Capaldi, who has had an incredible year, British rapper AJ Tracey, Be Honest singer Jorja Smith and Brits Breakthrough artist Tom Walker. Castles singer Freya Ridings, DJ Jax Jones, X Factor star Ella Henderson and Outnumbered singer Dermot Kennedy will also be performing. As if that wasn’t enough, Labyrinth, Jack Savoretti, Sigala, Becky Hill, The Script, Mabel and James Blunt complete the line-up.

The New Year special is similarly chock-full, featuring indie band Blossoms, comeback duo DJ Regard and Jay Sean, Brit Awards rising star winner Celeste, Joel Corry and Hayley May, Gary Moore’s daughter Lily Moore and R&B singer Dan Caplen. Mabel, Lewis Capaldi, Dermot Kennedy, Sigma, Jack Savoretti, Freya Ridings and Tom Walker return from the Christmas special. Phew.