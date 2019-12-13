Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Who won Strictly Come Dancing 2019?

Who won Strictly Come Dancing 2019?

The winners, the dances, the music – here's what you need to know about Saturday's final

Strictly Come Dancing

It’s been a fantastic year for Strictly Come Dancing, a contest with no shortage of surprising twists and turns.

Advertisement

A watershed series in terms of representation, November saw Graziano Di Prima and Johannes Radebe become the first same-sex couple to dance on the programme, leading to calls for the next series to feature a same-sex couple.

Then there was the dramatic semi finals, which saw comedian Chris Ramsay crash out with one of the lowest semi scores ever seen on the show…

But as to the all-important winners?

See below what you need to know about the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Final.

Who won Strictly Come Dancing 2019?

This will be announced tomorrow. The Strictly Come Dancing 2019 final will be aired on Saturday 14th December from 7:05pm on BBC One.

Who are the finalists of Strictly Come Dancing 2019?

There are three couples up for the trophy: Eastenders actress Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke, CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden, and former Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse.

What are the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Final dances?

Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse will dance the Rumba from week 4 to Ain’t No Sunshine (Bill Withers) as their Judges’ Pick, and Shout (Isley Brothers) as their Showdown.

Emma Barton and Anton Du Beck will take to the stage to perform the Charleston from week 11 (to Jimmy Van Heusen’s Thoroughly Modern Millie) as the Judges’ Pick, and as their Showdown, Let Yourself Go (Irving Berlin).

Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden will take on the Quickstep from week 7 (to Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s Mr. Pinstripe Suit) as their Judges’ Pick, and later, Pink’s A Million Dreams as their Showdown.

All three couples’ Favourite Dance are yet to be confirmed.

Who is the favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing 2019?

Kelvin Fletcher is the bookmakers’ favourite to emerge victorious, with the former Emmerdale star given odds of just 2/5 to take home the coveted trophy.

In contrast, Emma Barton is on 9/4 to be the winner, and Karim Zeroual is the outsider at 12/1 – despite consistently being the highest scoring dancer throughout the competition.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 concludes on Saturday 14th December from 7:05pm on BBC One.

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Call the Midwife

Meet the cast of the Call the Midwife 2019 Christmas special

Strictly Come Dancing 2019

Kelvin Fletcher is the favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night

Karim Strictly

Who’s going to win the Strictly Come Dancing final?

TOKYO, JAPAN - NOVEMBER 21: Taylor Swift performs at Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour in Japan presented by Fujifilm instax at Tokyo Dome on November 21, 2018 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jun Sato/TAS18/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift to perform on Strictly Come Dancing 2019 final