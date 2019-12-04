Meet Apprentice 2019 candidate Dean Ahmad, cricket super-fan and agent

Are you a fan of The Apprentice, cricket and massively over-confident statements? Then you’ll probably love Dean Ahmad, sports management agent and candidate on this year’s BBC business competition.

At just 20 years old, Ahmad is one of the youngest of 2019’s 16 contestants fighting for a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar – and one of the most confident of winning the competition.

Dean Ahmad: The Key facts

Age: 20

Occupation: Owner, Sports Management Agency, Fine Edge Cricket

Lives: Essex

Instagram: @deanahmad_

LinkedIn: Dean Ahmad

What is Dean Ahmad’s business?

According to his LinkedIn page, Dean has brokered over $2 million worth of deals in the sporting industry and runs the Fine Edge Cricket agency, a company which represents cricket stars like England Twenty20 international Ravi Bopara.

The agency also offers athlete legal representation, contract negotiation and “Lifestyle Management”, which, judging by his expression in the photo below is serious business.

What are Dean Ahmad’s skills?

Starting his first business aged 15, Dean believes he’s the “definition of an entrepreneur”, claiming he can “persuade anyone to do anything” with his “gift of the gab”.

And just in case you’re thinking Dan is too modest, he also says his confidence and emotional intelligence are “off the charts” and doesn’t think that he has many traits that would let him down in business.

The Apprentice is on 9pm Wednesday, BBC One