How to Spend It Well at Christmas: Is that Phillip Schofield’s real house?

Schofe welcomes us into his home for festive fun... or does he?

Phillip Schofield, NTAs (Getty)

Phillip Schofield returns this festive season with another light-hearted look at the top Christmas gifts with wife Stephanie, celebrity friends and members of the public.

Consumer advice show How to Spend It Well at Christmas is returning for three new festive episodes, with famous faces such as Rebekah Vardy, Stacey Solomon and Eddie ‘the Eagle’ Edwards all joining Schofe on his mission to test the latest gifts on sale this year.

But it’s not just wife Stephanie that Phillip is sharing with UK viewers this Christmastime… but his actual house!

Much of the series takes place in an immaculate and fully-decorated house, which seems to be Schofield’s own slice of domestic bliss.

Schofe previously featured his home on the Christmas consumer guide last year as well as in spin-off How to Spend It Well: House and Home, showing off his sizeable Oxfordshire house.

The rather nice property looks set to entertain more celebrity guests this series, and is often featured on Schofe’s Instagram.

The This Morning presenter lives in a rustic-inspired home with fairly neutral colours in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire with his wife and two daughters.

He certainly seems to have set the standard for Christmas decorations, rather fittingly for a festive-themed show.

Neither will this one! #howtospendit

Sadly there appears to be no sign of Gordon the Gopher… maybe he’s being kept in the cupboard?

All about How to Spend It Well at Christmas

