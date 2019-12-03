Meet the cast of The Mallorca Files

They may be dab hands at solving crimes – but will they ever learn to stop bickering? The Mallorca Files, the BBC’s fun new daytime cop drama, stars Elen Rhys and Julian Looman as a pair of mismatched detectives on the island of Mallorca.

Written by Dan Sefton (Trust Me), The Mallorca Files has already been commissioned for a second series. All 10 episodes will be available on iPlayer after the BBC1 premiere, at 2:15pm on Monday 25th November.

But who are the stars? Here’s everything you need to know about The Mallorca Files’ cast and characters…

Elen Rhys plays DC Miranda Blake

Who is DC Miranda Blake? One-half of the show’s core pairing, Miranda Blake is the classic ‘good cop’ – a hugely capable British detective who always opts to play things by the book. In episode one, Blake travels to Palma de Mallorca to transport a high profile criminal informant back to the UK, but finds her plans thrown off course by the arrival of her charismatic counterpart Max Winter.

Where have I seen Elen Rhys before? Rhys is a Welsh actor, best known for her television work, which includes guest roles on Broadchurch, Keeping Faith and Silent Witness. She has also appeared in some independent films like 2011’s Panic Button, and had a small role in World War Z.

Julian Looman plays DC Max Winter

Who is DC Max Winter? Max Winter is a roguish German police detective who gets paired with Blake after her escort job goes awry. Although his approach to police work initially rubs his tightly-wound partner up the wrong way, the two quickly form an unexpectedly strong bond.

Where have I seen Julian Looman before? Probably nowhere – unless you watch German TV! The 34-year-old actor has appeared in several German-language productions over the years, including as Adam Litkowski in German-Austrian thriller Der Pass.

Maria Fernández-Ache plays Inés Villegas

Who is Ines Villegas? The stylish chief of police in Palma, Ines Villegas is a regular character in the series, as she is tasked with reluctantly overseeing Miranda and Max’s combative Anglo-German partnership.

Where have I seen Maria Fernández-Ache before? The Spanish actress has previously appeared in programmes including Holby City and Lost in Karastan. She also served as an acting coach on the BBC’s high-budget adaptation of Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials trilogy.

Nacho Aldeguer plays Federico Ramis

Who is Federico Ramis? Rounding out the regular cast, there is Federico, the Palma Police pathologist, responsible for the scientific side of the team’s investigations.

Where have I seen Maria Fernández-Ache before? The Mallorca Files has made sure to cast plenty of Spanish actors to lend the show a sense of authenticity – and Nacho Aldeguer is a great example. The 34-year-old Madrid-born actor has previously appeared in Cuéntame cómo pasó – and has provided the Spanish vocal dubs for Andy in the Toy Story franchise, and Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter.

Tábata Cerezo plays Carmen Lorenzo

Who is Carmen Lorenzo? Carmen is Max’s Spanish girlfriend. According to Cerezo, “they’re a very good match. They’re both free spirits and love life, wine and music. She is a woman who comes across as strong, but we will see a vulnerable side to her as well.”

Where have I seen Tábata Cerezo before? A Madrid native, Cerezo has worked across film, TV and theatre, and her credits include The Night Manager and Terminator: Dark Fate.

The Mallorca Files is on weekdays at 2:15pm on BBC1, starting on Monday 25th November