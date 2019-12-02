When is quiz show The Switch on TV and how does it work?

The Bradley Walsh fronted Cash Trapped has only just started, yet ITV is set to launch yet another quiz show to its daytime schedule.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Switch, the latest fast-paced general knowledge test with a twist.

What time is The Switch on TV?

The Switch starts Monday 25th November on ITV, and airs daily at 3pm.

Who hosts The Switch?

The Switch is hosted by British actor and comedian Sanjeev Bhaskar, best known for appearing in Goodness Gracious Me and The Kumars at No 42.

How does The Switch work?

The show shifts between ‘easy money’ rounds with relatively straightforward, clue-based questions, and ‘switch’ rounds where contestants have the chance to change question categories.

After three rounds, each of the categories are locked and multiple-choice questions are asked – but one of the answers is wrong. Contestants must race to select a correct answer or be ‘switched out’ and at risk of elimination.

Once one lucky (or skilful) contestant remains they must take on The Final Switch to try and win a cash prize.

Expect thought-provoking questions, contestant rivalries and an awful lot of category switching.