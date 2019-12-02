Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. When is quiz show The Switch on TV and how does it work?

When is quiz show The Switch on TV and how does it work?

In ITV's new game show Sanjeev Bhaskar lets contestants switch out categories

Sanjeev Bhaskar in The Switch

The Bradley Walsh fronted Cash Trapped has only just started, yet ITV is set to launch yet another quiz show to its daytime schedule.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about The Switch, the latest fast-paced general knowledge test with a twist.

What time is The Switch on TV?

The Switch starts Monday 25th November on ITV, and airs daily at 3pm.

Who hosts The Switch?

The Switch is hosted by British actor and comedian Sanjeev Bhaskar, best known for appearing in Goodness Gracious Me and The Kumars at No 42.

Sanjeev Bhaskar plays DI Sunny Khan in Unforgotten

How does The Switch work?

The show shifts between ‘easy money’ rounds with relatively straightforward, clue-based questions, and ‘switch’ rounds where contestants have the chance to change question categories.

After three rounds, each of the categories are locked and multiple-choice questions are asked – but one of the answers is wrong. Contestants must race to select a correct answer or be ‘switched out’ and at risk of elimination.

Once one lucky (or skilful) contestant remains they must take on The Final Switch to try and win a cash prize.

Advertisement

Expect thought-provoking questions, contestant rivalries and an awful lot of category switching.

Tags

All about The Switch

Sanjeev Bhaskar in The Switch
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

The Chase

Who are The Chasers? From The Governess to The Beast

From ITV Studios THE CHASE Weekdays on ITV Pictured: Host Bradley Walsh © ITV Photographer: Matt Frost For further information please contact Peter Gray 0207 157 3046 peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is © ITV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme THE CHASE or ITV. Once made available by the ITV Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the Transmission date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com TL

Bradley Walsh confirms “shake-up” for The Chase

Michael Sheen (Getty)

But we do want to give you that First look at Michael Sheen as Chris Tarrant

Best TV shows 2020

The best TV shows airing in 2020