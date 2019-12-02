When is the Sin City series on TV? Is it connected to the film?

The trend of turning well-loved films into TV series has been increasingly prevalent in recent times, with movies like Fargo, Westworld and What We Do in the Shadows all inspiring successful shows.

And the latest film to get the small-screen treatment is Frank Miller and Robert Rodriguez’s seminal masterwork Sin City.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Sin City TV show…

What is the Sin City TV series based on?

Although the most well-known version of Sin City is the 2005 feature film starring Jessica Alba and Mickey Rourke, the movie was actually based on Miller’s graphic comics of the same name.

With Rodriguez reported to be involved in the TV show, we reckon it will boast a similar aesthetic to the idiosyncratic film, which mixed film noir and comic strip style to great effect.

How will I be able to watch Sin City?

Details are a bit sparse at the moment, so we’re not yet in a position to tell you when or where the show will be available. Given the cast has yet to be announced, it’s safe to say we’re a while away from a release date.

What we do know is that the show will be produced by Legendary TV, the company behind Amazon Prime Video’s The Expanse and Netflix’s Lost In Space.

What is the Sin City TV series about?

We’re still awaiting details of the plot, but we understand it will be an anthology series following assorted characters from the Sin City universe.

The comics consist of neo-noir narratives, and the 2005 movie covered three of them – the street war between prostitutes and mercenaries; the tale of the ageing policeman who protects a young woman from a serial killer; and the story of a man who embarks on a brutal killing rampage.

A second film was released in 2014.

Who stars in the Sin City TV series?

The show’s cast has not yet been announced but we’ll update you when the news comes in. It will be interesting to see if any of the films’ stars make a return visit to Basin City.

Is there a Sin City TV series trailer?

Not yet – but to get you in the mood you can watch the 2005 movie trailer below.