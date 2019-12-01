Which politicians are appearing on the ITV Election Debate?

Representatives from the Brexit Party, the Liberal Democrats, the SNP, the Green Party and Plaid Cymru will all take part in a two-hour political debate on ITV on Sunday 1st December at 7pm, ahead of the general election later this month.

Advertisement

Representatives of the two main parties, the Conservatives and Labour, have also been invited but are yet to be confirmed and it is currently unclear whether prime minister Boris Johnson or Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will be involved.

Johnson declined an invitation to ITV’s recent debate on climate change, and a Conservative representative was not fielded, although Corbyn did take part.

We’ll update this page as we get further news but for now, here are the politicians who have been confirmed for the Election Debate…

Sian Berry – Green Party co-leader

Siân Berry has been co-leader of the Greens, with Jonathan Bartley, since September 2018. She stood as the party’s candidate for London mayor in 2008 and in 2016, when she came third. She is a local councillor in Camden and a member of the London Assembly but is not an MP.

Nigel Farage – Brexit Party leader

Nigel Farage has been the leader of the Brexit Party since its active inception in 2019, and an MEP since 1999, although he has never been elected as a British MP. He was the leader of UKIP from 2006 to 2009 and 2010 to 2016. Farage also hosts an LBC radio talk show.

Adam Price – Plaid Cymru leader

Adam Price has been the leader of Plaid Cymru since 2018. He is a former MP for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr and since 2016 has sat on the National Assembly for Wales.

Nicola Sturgeon – Scottish National Party leader

Nicola Sturgeon has served as leader of the SNP and First Minister of Scotland since 2014 and is the only woman to have held the role. Sturgeon has been a Scottish MP since 1999, initially as an additional member for Glasgow and from 2007 as the MP for Glasgow Southside.

Jo Swinson – Liberal Democrats leader

Jo Swinson became leader of the Liberal Democrats in July 2019 and is the first woman, and the youngest person, to have lead the party. She was previously deputy leader and has been MP for East Dunbartonshire since 2017, and between 2005 and 2015.

Which order will the politicians stand in for the ITV Election Debate?

Lots were drawn to determine the podium positions for the debate. Party representatives will appear on the stage in the following order, from left to right: Labour, SNP, Conservatives, Brexit Party, Plaid Cymru, Green Party, Liberal Democrats.

Each politician will have one minute to give an opening statement and 45 seconds for a closing statement.

The order of opening statements will be Green Party, Liberal Democrats, Conservatives, Brexit Party, SNP, Plaid Cymru, Labour.

The order of closing statements will be Brexit Party, Conservatives, Labour, Plaid Cymru, Green Party, Liberal Democrats, SNP.

Advertisement

The ITV Election Debate is on Sunday 1st December at 7pm