When is Michael McIntyre’s Big Show back on TV? What new segments will there be?

Everything you need to know about the fifth series of the popular comedian's hit variety show

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 19/11/2019 - Programme Name: Michael McIntyre's Big Show S5 - TX: n/a - Episode: Michael McIntyre's Big Show S5 - Iconic (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: ***Embargoed till 19th November *** Michael McIntyre - (C) Hungry Bear - Photographer: Gary Moyes

Michael McIntyre is one of the most well-loved comedians in the country, and he’s set to return to our screens soon with a new run of Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series…

When does Michael McIntyre’s Big Show return?

The hugely successful comedian brings back his hit variety show for its fifth series this year – with six Saturday night episodes beginning from Saturday 23rd November at 8:10pm.

What are the regular segments?

A good old-fashioned reality show, McIntyre – with the help of some high-profile guests – provides his audience with his trademark comedy, a range of musical performances and a fun selection of games.

The Celebrity Send to All segment, which has often proved a particular hit with viewers, will make a return – seeing one famous face each week relinquish control of their phone to McIntyre, who sends an amusing and often embarrassing text message to everyone in the chosen celebrity’s phonebook and waits for the replies to pour in.

Other returning features include Unexpected Star of The Show – which sees an unsuspecting member of the public thrust into the spotlight and perform their talents on stage – and The Midnight Gameshow.

What new features will there be?

It wouldn’t be a new series without some brand-new segments – and there’s a couple of intriguing sections making their first appearance this year.

One new feature is called Big Show’s Big News, which according to McIntyre will see him break big news to members of the public about their own lives – this could be anything from their exam results to revealing the gender of a baby!

Also make its debut this series is a game called See It Win It – in which short-sighted members of the audience have to identify prizes without the use of their glasses.

Which stars are set to appear?

McIntyre has claimed that the celebrities scheduled to play Send To All this year include Emma Bunton, Harry Redknapp, Sharon Osbourne, Ian Wright and Bear Grylls. Other famous faces set to appear include Robbie Williams and ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus.

