Kiosk Keith’s replacement on I’m A Celebrity has been revealed

The Outback Shack has a new owner: Kiosk Kev is replacing Kiosk Keith for I’m A Celebrity.

Little is known about Kiosk Kev, the new man in the jungle. But we do know that he has an impressively full grey beard and moustache, long hair, upper arm tattoos, and an impassive expression.

He takes over from long-time Shack owner Kiosk Keith (real name Raymond Grant), who will not be taking part in this year’s show.

According to ITV Kiosk Kev is, like his predecessor, a man of very few words.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! continues every night at 9pm on ITV