The Crown season 3 soundtrack – all the songs and music in the Netflix show

Aside from Hans Zimmer’s familiar opening credits, there are a lot of musical surprises in the new season of The Crown – including Welsh folk songs, a bit of Bowie and The Who and Deep Purple, and some old music-hall numbers.

Here are all the details.

Who composed The Crown theme tune?

The Crown’s main title music was composed by Hans Zimmer.

Who wrote the music for The Crown season 3?

The music for season three is composed by Martin Phipps, who has previously composed soundtracks for Victoria, War & Peace, and Black Earth Rising.

What is the music in The Crown trailer?

The trailer for season three is accompanied by a cover of Bob Dylan’s The Times They Are A-Changin’ by the musician Fort Nowhere.

Full The Crown season 3 soundtrack

Aside from Martin Phipps’ original score, the soundtrack is also supplemented with music by everyone from Chopin to David Bowie to Frank Sinatra. Here are all the songs which appear in The Crown season three… along with a comprehensive Spotify playlist:

From a Jack to a King, Ned Miller – this is the song which plays in episode one, when Lord Snowden goes roaring off on his motorbike and Princess Margaret marches round off in her dressing gown to find him.

Just One of Those Things, Frank Sinatra – this is the song which Princess Margaret sings at the piano while her husband develops photos in the other room on election night. The original also plays over the end credits of episode one.

Got Love if You Want It, The Kinks – Lord Snowden is apparently a Kinks fan, as this is the song which is playing while he’s driving his open-top car to Buckingham Palace.

When You’re Smiling (The Whole World Smiles With You), Billie Holiday – the song which plays in the second episode, Margaretology, when the couple arrive at the airport.

Coming Home Baby, Skeewiff – the music for the scene where Margaret goes to the White House and dances with the President.

Anything You Can Do – Irving Berlin / Annie Get Your Gun – this is the duet Margaret sings with Lyndon B Johnson. It comes from the 1946 Broadway musical Annie Get Your Gun, which was made into a movie a few years later.

All Things Bright And Beautiful – this hymn appears at the beginning of the heartbreaking third episode about the Aberfan disaster. All Things Bright and Beautiful was written by Cecil Frances Alexander in 1848.

Jesus, Lover of my Soul – we hear this hymn during the Aberfan victims’ funeral.

Mandalay – Lord Mountbatten recites this famous Rudyard Kipling poem in episode five, titled “Coup”. Kipling wrote Mandalay in 1890, and it is set in colonial Burma which was then a part of British India. The poem is from the perspective of a British soldier. Mandalay was set to music by Oley Speaks in 1907 as “On the Road to Mandalay”, and Frank Sinatra recorded his famous version in 1958 (with a few Americanisations).

Hallalujah, Deep Purple – Prince Charles hears music through the walls of his university bedroom and tries to drop in on his neighbour, but finds himself unwelcome. The student is listening to Deep Purple on his record player.

Carlo, Dafydd Iwan – The Welsh song which plays over the credits of episode six. It’s an incredibly appropriate song to include, seeing as it’s actually a satire about Prince Charles himself (aka Carlo Windsor). Dafydd Iwan is a Welsh folk singer and was the president of political party Plaid Cymru for seven years.

Beggin, Madcon – this is the tune which plays when Prince Charles invites Camilla Shand to Buckingham Palace for a date.

Starman, David Bowie – Princess Anne sings this Bowie song while driving to the Palace for a meeting with her mum, dad, grandma and uncle.

Préludes, Op. 28 No. 15 in D-Flat Major, Raindrops; Frédéric Chopin – Prime Minister Edward Heath plays this on the piano in a montage in episode nine, as the miners’ strike escalates.

Piano Sonata No.14 in C-Sharp Minor, Op. 27 No. 2, Moonlight; Ludwig van Beethoven – this famous classical piece is played on the piano at the end of episode nine.

Squeeze Box, The Who – miserable Princess Margaret begins to have fun with the young Roddy in a musical montage set to the song Squeeze Box. They even go for a swim in the heated pool.

Red Hot Mama, Sophie Tucker – this old tune comes from Sophie Tucker (1886-1966) who was a Ukrainian-born American singer, comedian and actress. She was billed as “The Last of the Red Hot Mamas” and often performed more risqué numbers. In 1926 she actually performed for King George V and his wife Queen Mary at the London Palladium

She’s Not There, The Zombies – this song plays in the final episode, when Princess Margaret takes Roddy and her friends on a Caribbean getaway.

The Crown season 3 is available on Netflix now