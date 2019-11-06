Meet Apprentice 2019 candidate Carina Lepore: the “pocket rocket” with a passion for baked goods

Lord Alan Sugar and his trustee aides Claude Littner and Karren Brady are ready to welcome a new swathe of entrepreneurs into the boardroom.

Among them is artisan bakery owner and “pocket rocket” Carina Lepore who believes it’s “written in the stars” that she’ll be Lord Sugar’s next Apprentice.

Here’s everything you need to know about Carina Lepore:

Carina Lepore: The Facts

Age: 30

Occupation: Owner, Artisan Bakery

Lives: South London

What is Carina Lepore ’s business?

South Londoner Carina owns Dough Artisan Bakery in Herne Hill. According to the website she took over from her father Carlos with sister Rochelle after their Carlos’ bakehouse shut down in 2015. Their freshly baked bread is supposedly famous in the area. Other products on sale include cakes, pastries, savoury treats and mega indulgent hot drinks.

What are Carina Lepore ’s skills?

Being a “natural leader,” allegedly. She also claims “people latch onto her to benefit from the influence she carries”.

