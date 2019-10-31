Sally Rooney fans get glimpse of Normal People as first look images released

Accessibility Links

Daisy Edgar Jones and Paul Mescal are seen in character as Marianne and Connell

Sally Rooney’s bestselling Normal People is one of the most discussed novels of recent times – tallying up awards and garnering significant acclaim from critics and the public alike.

So with Rooney herself penning the screenplay for the upcoming BBC3 adaptation – and both Room director Lenny Abrahamson and Howard’s End’s Hettie McDonald behind the camera – we have good reason to be excited for the show.

And now fans of the novel can get their first glimpse at the show’s stars in character, with a series of images released today.

The images show stars Daisy Edgar Jones and Paul Mescal, who will play the dual lead roles of Marianne and Connell respectively, go about the end of their school days in a small town in the west of Ireland, and their subsequent move to Trinity College in Dublin.

The series follows Marianne and Connell, two teenagers from very different backgrounds, who embark on a complicated and sometimes difficult relationship as they end school and begin their time at university.

Filming for the show, which will be a 12-part series, took place in Dublin, Sligo and Italy, while the cast also includes Sarah Greene (Dublin Murders, Rosie) and Aislín McGuckin (Outlander, The Nephew).

If you weren’t already excited for a show based on such a literary phenomenon and boasting an array of talented personnel, then we reckon these images will really put the show on your radar.

Normal People will premiere on BBC Three and also air on BBC One and Hulu next year

