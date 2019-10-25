Watchmen’s Regina King reassures fans that there’s “a wonderful pay-off” to all the mysteries

Following on from Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ famously twisty graphic novel, the new TV version of Watchmen is already stuffed with mysteries of its own, with the first episode leaving plenty of fans scratching their heads.

Is Jeremy Irons’ character really the original comic-book’s Ozymandias, and what’s going on at the strange country manor he’s stuck in? Who hanged the police chief, and why did a wheelchair-bound old man insist it was him? What is Will’s connection to lead character Angela (Regina King)? And what do the far-right Seventh Kavalry have planned for Tulsa?

For now, those questions remain unanswered – but star Regina King says fans won’t have to wait too long to find out what’s really going, with small parts of each mystery uncovered in the coming weeks – though to really understand the whole thing, you might have to wait for episode six…

“I think each episode that has left you with questions, you get to the next episode and some of them are answered. Some of them are not,” King told RadioTimes.com.

“But new questions come. And there’s just this wonderful pay-off in episode six that happens, and it only feels like a pay-off if you’ve watched one to five, because they kind of set you up for it.

“After episode six you’re kind of like ‘woah…’ and then seven, eight and nine just continue to keep it going.”

And as for the end of the series, well, from what King says it sounds like a mind-blowing must-watch – even if you’re not a big fan of the source comic.

“I do think people are going to tap into maybe emotions that they’ve never really discussed, or even knew that they had, or pain that they had that they didn’t talk about,” King said.

“You will see more sides to Angela. I think that’s what was so attractive to me about the character, just reading the first script. I saw someone that is, like pretty much all of us, switching masks all the time, to adapt.

“I feel like for those true fans, those Easter Eggs will continue all the way until the last minute of the nine hours,” she added.

“And for those new fans, I think they’ll be satisfied as well. Our hope is that you leave people wanting more.”

Watchmen airs on Sky Atlantic and NOWTV on Mondays at 9.00pm