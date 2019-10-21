BBC’s Steph McGovern to front new Channel 4 programme The Steph Show

Although best known as a BBC Breakfast presenter, Steph McGovern is set to front a new daily live show on Channel 4.

Airing during afternoons from 2020, The Steph Show will see the presenter joined by a guest co-host each week for a “lively look at the topics of the day, as well as consumer affairs, fun features and lots of interaction with the viewers.”

Filmed in front of a live studio audience in Leeds – the new home of Channel 4 – the show also promises to feature guests from the worlds of showbiz, politics and beyond.

“I’m really chuffed to be creating my own live show with Channel 4,” said McGovern, who is currently pregnant with a child due later this year.

“It’s going to be nerve-wracking, but there’s nothing I love more than finding out what makes people tick, whether it’s a famous face or someone we haven’t met yet who has a cracking story to tell.

“This is a dream come true for me and I can’t wait to get started next year. Just a small matter of having a baby first!”

Ian Katz, Director of Programmes at Channel 4, added: “Steph is one of the warmest, smartest and funniest talents on British TV and I’m thrilled she’s joining Channel 4.”

Rebecca Papworth – Managing Director of Can Can Productions, the company behind The Steph show – added: “It was always a coup getting the brilliant Steph McGovern involved with our bid, so we could not be happier to be working with Steph, Channel 4 and from the wonderful City of Leeds. Roll on 2020!”

Although the exact air time of The Steph Show is yet to be confirmed, RadioTimes.com understands the programme will air in the afternoon. This means the show could potentially clash with ITV’s Loose Women, which currently airs from 12.30pm.

The Steph Show will air on Channel 4 in 2020